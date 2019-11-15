  • Log In | Sign Up

Sol705 campaign
Tell Me Why: Chapter One

Tell Me Why: Chapter One - Cover art

In this intimate thriller, reunited adult twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan return home to the fictional town of Delos Crossing, Alaska. Each has their own, often conflicting recollections of their traumatic youth, so they must now use their special bond to unravel the mysteries of their loving but troubled childhood. As you interact with memories of the past, you will make choices that determine the strength of the unique bond that Tyler and Alyson share, and shape the future course of the twins’ lives.

Part one of the three-part episodic series.

Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games of August 2020 video preview

Tamiil's latest trailer compilation tells you why there's so much to look forward to from the adventure game scene in the month ahead.

View video preview Aug 3, 2020

Updates

27 Aug, 2020
PC and Xbox and where to find Tell Me Why: Chapter One

Remaining two installments of DONTNOD's three-part twin sibling drama to be released for Steam and Xbox One on September 3rd and 10th.
23 Jul, 2020
Tell Me Why trailer tells us when Chapter One is coming

First of three-part drama about twins with troubled past coming to PC and Xbox One on August 27th.
15 Nov, 2019
Ask what’s next for DONTNOD and they’ll say Tell Me Why
Three-part narrative-driven adventure from Life Is Strange creators coming next summer for PC and Xbox One.

Tell Me Why: Chapter One launch trailer

Tell Me Why – X019 announcement trailer

Game Information

Platform PC, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Drama, Mystery
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download
