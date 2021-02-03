Demo round-up for Steam Game Festival

The Big Adventure Event may be over, but the genre is still well-represented with a whole new selection in this week's Steam Game Festival. Some or all of their demos may disappear when the showcase ends on February 9th, so don't miss out! Here are just some of the free playable offerings available this week. (Note: More games may be added as new demos become available, so be sure to check back later for updates.)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

The Brush is a one-of-a-kind artifact that can color the world. Naturally, it needs a wielder, a master artist responsible for all colors and for passing the brush down. The current wielder, Chicory, is immensely talented and beloved by all ... until all the color in the land vanishes, and her with it! I guess that leaves it up to you, her number one fan, to take up the brush and fill in for her.

Download link

Dr Livingstone, I Presume?

Your name is Henry Stanley. As a New York Herald journalist you’ve been sent to Africa to find the missing traveler and explorer, Dr Livingstone. After many months of searching you’ve managed to reach the village of Ujiji, where as you heard, you can find elderly white man. Hoping that you have reached your destination, you crossed the threshold of the house indicated by natives.

Download link

For Evelyn

For Evelyn is not a happy story, but it’s human and it dives deep into the underbelly of a fantasy world of Aura where things are about to go horribly wrong. The game will tell a story of two lovers, which will ultimately plunge the world into a state of chaos and war. Following the style of classical adventure games, the player can move around the detailed and diverse maps interacting with other characters and objects, that will open up the lore of the world and may start some interesting side quests to complete.

Download link

Genesis Noir

A noir adventure spanning time and space. When a love triangle between cosmic beings becomes a bitter confrontation, you’ll witness a gunshot fired by a jealous god – otherwise known as The Big Bang. Jump into the expanding universe and search for a way to destroy creation and save your love.

Download link

Happy Game

In this psychedelic horror adventure that represents a radical departure from Amanita’s usual charming, family-friendly style, a little boy falls asleep to a horrible nightmare. Can you make him happy again?

Download link

Hazel Sky

Hazel Sky is a heartfelt adventure about a young engineer facing his destiny and his desires. Sent to an island far from home in the flying city of Gideon, Shane must pass the trials and return as an engineer or face banishment. Connected via radio, Shane and fellow trainee engineer, Erin strike up an illicit friendship. A friendship that will change the way Shane sees the world. The Trials are the ultimate test that every engineer must take before taking the honored role. For Shane, the trials are his destiny, but destiny and desire rarely align and, in a world divided between honored engineers and reviled artists, Shane finds himself torn. The trials, events in Gideon, and an unlikely romance tell the bittersweet story of love, ambition, and a society on the brink of something new.

Download link

Hermitage: Strange Case Files

A paranormal horror adventure revolving around Hermitage, the sinister bookstore that attracts most unusual customers – all of whom seem to be involved in mysterious cases bordering on the paranormal. Investigate mysterious cases by taking on the role of a less than motivated bookshop owner, a former anthropology professor who for unknown reasons has never been seen outside of his bookstore.

Download link

In My Shadow

In My Shadow tells the story of Bella, a young woman who had a fallout with her family years ago. She has received a text message from her father and finds herself struggling to respond. Her childhood memories come to life as shadows on the wall of her house, and you must use those shadows to solve unique puzzles and help Bella try to let go of her past.

Download link

Kathy Rain – Director's Cut

Return to Conwell Springs for an extended story with more puzzles to solve and new areas to explore. Witness the rise of an iconic detective as you uncover a dark and sinister truth hiding beneath the calm exterior of a small rural town. Enhanced update also includes a remixed soundtrack, full-screen environments, controller support, death sequences and more.

Download link

Lab Rat

You have been chosen to participate in a special test that will help refine a brand new kind of game! Lab Rat was generated by the world’s most advanced machine learning algorithm: me. I have been meticulously trained on the best interactive entertainment available today and my data indicates you will be completely satisfied with the result. However, your valuable human feedback is required to help me further adjust and develop this experience.

Download link

Little Nightmares II

A young boy named Mono is trapped in a world distorted by the humming transmission of a distant Signal Tower. Together with Six, the girl in a yellow raincoat, the pair set out to discover the grim secrets of the world whilst fleeing from the monstrous residents out to capture them.

Download link

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

An atmospheric narrative adventure written by Rhianna Pratchett, set between the pages of a diary and a fantasy story where you run on words and use them to interact with the world around you and solve puzzles.

Download link

Minute of Islands

You are Mo, a skilled tinkerer in an unstable world. It is a mysterious land, formed not only by humans but also by inscrutable giants. Giant-kind all but vanished since, leaving behind otherworldly tech deeply entwined with the islands themselves and in desperate need of maintenance. Now, an almost forgotten threat must be kept at bay. Mo is on a quest to become a hero, but the powerful Omni Switch at her disposal may not be enough to fix all that is broken.

Download link

Onirike

Dreams are fed by our own desires. They dwell within us after we are born and this is what we call them until they become real. But… have you ever wondered what happens to dreams that never come true? Take on the role of Prieto, who wakes up again and again in the same place. Every time the sun rises, his memories are erased and the next night he returns to the same starting point. But one of the peculiar beings that inhabit a world that would delight Tim Burton reveals to him the key to escape: he must collect enough gypsophila to explore the orb of nightmares while avoiding the devourers of souls.

Download link

PRIM

Every night, Death’s teenage daughter Prim has the same dream of an oddly familiar human boy crying out for her help. Needless to say, our heroine tries to answer the call. There’s just one tiny problem: the Grim Reaper has strictly forbidden her from entering the Realm of the Living – she’s not ready for the immense power she’d develop there, he claims. Unfortunately, when Prim finds a way to trick her father and travel to Earth, it painfully turns out that his presentiments were right all along. Play as Death’s daughter and switch between the Land of the Dead and the Realm of the Living, solve puzzles, meet restless souls, and finally uncover a carefully hidden secret.

Download link

Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood

It’s a new day in the realm of Glome. Sunlight creeps across the land revealing a lush, vibrant world brimming with magick, beauty, and artifacts from a mysterious bygone culture. The Munchkin call this land home, but they share it with the Seven Witches, Tin Knights, talking beasts, fearsome monsters, and trader caravans. Scarlet awakens in this strange land after getting tossed by a tornado. Through a series of unfortunate events, she finds herself in charge of leading a hapless Munchkin troupe through the Wicked Wood to safety. One problem - the cantankerous Black Witch, LeFaba, has a habit of incinerating would-be travelers that detour through her forest. Scarlet may be woefully outmatched, but a hex has her reliving the same day. Can our fledgling pathfinder take up the mantle of the Red Witch and summon the moxie to overcome the disaster that awaits her at every turn?

Download link Song of Farca You are Isabella Song – a hacker PI. Your job is to hack cameras, phones, and computers, as well as question suspects, analyze evidence and draw conclusions. But don't forget that in Farca city, even criminals can end up victims. Download link

Sonority

Sonority is a music-based puzzle game. You are playing as Esther, a young girl who has made it her task to unveil the secrets of music. Equipped with her panpipes she arrives at the mysterious rockery, where she will have to use her wits to pass test after test. Will the legendary preceptors of music be at her side?

Download link

Unbound: Worlds Apart

Explore beautiful, hand-crafted 2D worlds by conjuring different magic portals. Each portal gives you unique abilities to solve puzzles, outsmart abominable creatures, and unravel mysteries.

Download link