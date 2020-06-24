  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / For Evelyn (2021) - Game details
Stats pixel

For Evelyn

For Evelyn - Cover art

For Evelyn is not a happy story, but it’s human and it dives deep into the underbelly of a fantasy world of Aura where things are about to go horribly wrong. The game will tell a story of two lovers, which will ultimately plunge the world into a state of chaos and war. Following the style of classical adventure games, the player can move around the detailed and diverse maps interacting with other characters and objects, that will open up the lore of the world and may start some interesting side quests to complete.

Related Articles

Steam Game Festival 2021 Article

Demo round-up for Steam Game Festival

There's bound to be something to make every adventurer happy in Steam's latest showcase extravaganza, which runs only until February 9th.

Read more Feb 3, 2021

Updates

30 Jul, 2021
For Evelyn available now for everyone on Windows PC

Pixel art fantasy adventure with RPG elements available now for download from Steam and itch.io.
27 Jun, 2020
For Evelyn to be available to everyone later this year
Demo available for retro RPG-styled fantasy adventure coming to Windows PC.

Walkthrough for For Evelyn

Stuck in For Evelyn, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for For Evelyn and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'For Evelyn - Screenshot #1
'For Evelyn - Screenshot #2
'For Evelyn - Screenshot #3
'For Evelyn - Screenshot #4
'For Evelyn - Screenshot #5
'For Evelyn - Screenshot #6
'For Evelyn - Screenshot #7
'For Evelyn - Screenshot #8
'For Evelyn - Screenshot #9
'For Evelyn - Screenshot #10
'For Evelyn - Screenshot #11
'For Evelyn - Screenshot #12
Transparent PNG

For Evelyn launch trailer

Transparent PNG

For Evelyn gameplay trailer

Transparent PNG

For Evelyn trailer

What our readers think of For Evelyn

There haven't been any reader that reviewed For Evelyn yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Kisuarts

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control -
Gameplay Quest
Genre Fantasy
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32bit/64bit)
CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo or better
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: DirectX 9/OpenGL 4.1 capable GPU
Hard Drive: 6 GB

For Evelyn by Kisuarts - Adventure Game

For Evelyn is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Kisuarts. For Evelyn has a Stylized art style and uses a control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of For Evelyn, at this time the community has not provided a rating for For Evelyn.
Back to the top