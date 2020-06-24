For Evelyn
Developer:
Kisuarts
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital July 29, 2021 by Kisuarts
For Evelyn is not a happy story, but it’s human and it dives deep into the underbelly of a fantasy world of Aura where things are about to go horribly wrong. The game will tell a story of two lovers, which will ultimately plunge the world into a state of chaos and war. Following the style of classical adventure games, the player can move around the detailed and diverse maps interacting with other characters and objects, that will open up the lore of the world and may start some interesting side quests to complete.
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32bit/64bit)
CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo or better
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: DirectX 9/OpenGL 4.1 capable GPU
Hard Drive: 6 GB