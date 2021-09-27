Aspire: Ina’s Tale
Trapped in perpetual slumber inside the cruel Tower that feeds off the dreams of its victims, one prisoner awakes. Lost inside the Tower’s inner chambers, the heroine Ina must now search for a way out. Along the way, she’ll traverse marvelous scenery, meet enigmatic characters, and solve intuitive puzzles as she comes closer to her goal, but farther from innocence.
Developer:
Wondernaut Games
Platforms:
PC, Switch, Xbox One
Releases:
- Digital December 17, 2021 by Untold Tales
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7
Processor: 2.6 GHz Intel Quad Core
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M, 2 GB Memory
DirectX: Version 9.0
Storage: 3 GB available space