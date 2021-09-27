  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
continue reading below
» Home / Games / Aspire: Ina’s Tale (2021) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Aspire: Ina’s Tale

Trapped in perpetual slumber inside the cruel Tower that feeds off the dreams of its victims, one prisoner awakes. Lost inside the Tower’s inner chambers, the heroine Ina must now search for a way out. Along the way, she’ll traverse marvelous scenery, meet enigmatic characters, and solve intuitive puzzles as she comes closer to her goal, but farther from innocence.

Our Review

Scoring System - Editorial Policies
» Read the full review
Available at
Humble Bundle
Steam Store
  Affiliate links

Readers rating

No user ratings found.
Your rating
Log in or Register to post ratings.

Related Articles

Aspire: Ina’s Tale Article

Aspire: Ina’s Tale review

A short but beautiful, emotional puzzle-platforming game with a great atmosphere and some clever ideas.

Review score - 4 Read the review » Oct 2, 2022
Demo round-up for The Big Adventure Event 2022 Article

Demo round-up for The Big Adventure Event 2022 preview

We've gathered up dozens of adventure demos on Steam this week, which is no small feat as the genre takes center stage for the next few days.

Read preview Jan 21, 2022
Steam October Next Fest 2021 Article

Demo round-up for Steam Next Fest 2021

It's a whole different kind of Octoberfest as Steam serves up another generous round of demos this week only.

Read more Oct 1, 2021

Updates

17 Dec, 2021
Aspire: Ina’s Tale fulfilled with PC, Xbox and Switch launch

Side-scrolling fantasy action adventure available now to download from Steam, Epic, the Microsoft Store and the Nintendo eShop.
29 Nov, 2021
Trailer indicates targeted launch date for Aspire Ina’s Tale

Stylish puzzle-platformer set within a living tower that feeds on dreams coming to PC, Xbox One and Switch on December 17th.

Walkthrough for Aspire: Ina’s Tale

Stuck in Aspire: Ina’s Tale, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Aspire: Ina’s Tale and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Aspire: Ina’s Tale


Transparent PNG

Aspire: Ina’s Tale launch trailer

Transparent PNG

Aspire: Ina’s Tale release date reveal trailer

Transparent PNG

Aspire: Ina’s Tale announcement trailer

What our readers think of Aspire: Ina’s Tale

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Aspire: Ina’s Tale yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Wondernaut Games

Game Information

Platform PC, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Fantasy
Theme Coming of age
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7
Processor: 2.6 GHz Intel Quad Core
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M, 2 GB Memory
DirectX: Version 9.0
Storage: 3 GB available space

Aspire: Ina’s Tale by Wondernaut Games - Adventure Game

Aspire: Ina’s Tale is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Wondernaut Games. Aspire: Ina’s Tale has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have published a review of Aspire: Ina’s Tale and rate it as Very good, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Aspire: Ina’s Tale.
Back to the top