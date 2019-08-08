You are Mo, a skilled tinkerer in an unstable world. It is a mysterious land, formed not only by humans but also by inscrutable giants. Giant-kind all but vanished since, leaving behind otherworldly tech deeply entwined with the islands themselves and in desperate need of maintenance. Now, an almost forgotten threat must be kept at bay. Mo is on a quest to become a hero, but the powerful Omni Switch at her disposal may not be enough to fix all that is broken.