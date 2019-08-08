Minute of Islands
Developer:
Studio Fizbin
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Releases:
- Digital June 13, 2021 by Mixtvision
You are Mo, a skilled tinkerer in an unstable world. It is a mysterious land, formed not only by humans but also by inscrutable giants. Giant-kind all but vanished since, leaving behind otherworldly tech deeply entwined with the islands themselves and in desperate need of maintenance. Now, an almost forgotten threat must be kept at bay. Mo is on a quest to become a hero, but the powerful Omni Switch at her disposal may not be enough to fix all that is broken.
Walkthrough for Minute of IslandsStuck in Minute of Islands, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Minute of Islands and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Minute of Islands » View all screenshots (14)
Videos for Minute of Islands » View all videos
What our readers think of Minute of Islands
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Minute of Islands yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information