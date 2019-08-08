  • Log In | Sign Up

Minute of Islands

Minute of Islands - Cover art

You are Mo, a skilled tinkerer in an unstable world. It is a mysterious land, formed not only by humans but also by inscrutable giants. Giant-kind all but vanished since, leaving behind otherworldly tech deeply entwined with the islands themselves and in desperate need of maintenance. Now, an almost forgotten threat must be kept at bay. Mo is on a quest to become a hero, but the powerful Omni Switch at her disposal may not be enough to fix all that is broken.

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games of March 2021 video preview

In just a matter of minutes, this month's trailer compilation of of promising releases is sure to leave you feeling happy about what's in store.

View video preview Mar 1, 2021
Steam Game Festival 2021 Article

Demo round-up for Steam Game Festival

There's bound to be something to make every adventurer happy in Steam's latest showcase extravaganza, which runs only until February 9th.

Read more Feb 3, 2021
Gamescom 2017 round-up: Part 2 Article

Gamescom 2019 round-up: Part 3

Our coverage from Cologne is complete with a final collection of promising previews that'll take just a few more minutes of your time.

Read more Sep 6, 2019

Updates

13 Jun, 2021
Launch time is here for Minute of Islands

Fantasy sci-fi puzzle-platformer from the creators of The Inner World available now for Windows, Mac, PS4 and Switch, with Xbox One to follow on June 15th.
13 Aug, 2019
Minute of Islands only months away on PC and consoles
Creators of The Inner Wold unveil new fantasy adventure coming next spring.

Walkthrough for Minute of Islands

Stuck in Minute of Islands, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Minute of Islands and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Adventure Games by Studio Fizbin

» The Inner World (series)

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Fantasy
Theme Supernatural
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Minute of Islands by Studio Fizbin - Adventure Game

Minute of Islands is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Studio Fizbin. Minute of Islands has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Minute of Islands, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Minute of Islands.
