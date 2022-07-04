  • Log In | Sign Up

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley (2024) - Game details
Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley

Join Snufkin in this musical adventure about restoring harmony and balance to Moominvalley, protecting it from the industrious Park Keeper.

Updates

8 Oct, 2023
Snufkin Melody Demo Now Live!
Experience the Enchanting Harmonies and Exciting Adventures with Beloved Characters in the Whimsical World of Moominvalley
5 Jul, 2022
Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley trailer surfaced

Join Snufkin in this musical adventure about restoring harmony and balance to Moominvalley, protecting it from the industrious Park Keeper, coming in 2023.

Transparent PNG

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley - trailer

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard, Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Fantasy
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley by Hyper Games - Adventure Game

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Hyper Games. Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard, Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley.
