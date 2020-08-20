Ti’bi is on a highly unusual journey, one that he hopes will bring his cherished girlfriend’s soul back from the Shadow World, a purgatory-like realm. Granted the ability to travel between dimensions, he will use this power, along with a few helping hands from otherworldly beings, to solve puzzles that will ultimately lead him to his love’s final resting place in the great beyond. Visiting the Shadow World is no easy feat, however. With corrupted creatures inhabiting this mirror dimension, Ti’bi will make friends – and many enemies – along the way while unearthing ancient secrets, none of which were meant for the living to discover.