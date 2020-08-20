  • Log In | Sign Up

Sol705 campaign
Eternal Hope

Eternal Hope - Cover art

Ti’bi is on a highly unusual journey, one that he hopes will bring his cherished girlfriend’s soul back from the Shadow World, a purgatory-like realm. Granted the ability to travel between dimensions, he will use this power, along with a few helping hands from otherworldly beings, to solve puzzles that will ultimately lead him to his love’s final resting place in the great beyond. Visiting the Shadow World is no easy feat, however. With corrupted creatures inhabiting this mirror dimension, Ti’bi will make friends – and many enemies – along the way while unearthing ancient secrets, none of which were meant for the living to discover.

Updates

20 Aug, 2020
Eternal Hope fulfilled on Windows PC
Free prologue also available on Steam for side-scrolling platforming adventure set in the afterlife.

Walkthrough for Eternal Hope

Stuck in Eternal Hope, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Eternal Hope and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Eternal Hope release trailer

Eternal Hope teaser

Eternal Hope – Into the Shadow World trailer

Adventure Games by Doublehit Games

Game Information

Platform PC, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Fantasy
Theme Supernatural
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 7
Processor: Processador Intel Core i3-9100F
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce 9800GTX+ (1GB)
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 3 GB available space
Additional Notes: 1080p - 16:9 recommended

RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i5
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 560
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 3 GB available space
Additional Notes: 1080p - 16:9 recommended
