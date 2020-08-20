Eternal Hope
Developer:
Doublehit Games
Related Links
Prologue on Steam
Platforms:
PC, Xbox One
- Digital August 20, 2020 by Doublehit Games
Ti’bi is on a highly unusual journey, one that he hopes will bring his cherished girlfriend’s soul back from the Shadow World, a purgatory-like realm. Granted the ability to travel between dimensions, he will use this power, along with a few helping hands from otherworldly beings, to solve puzzles that will ultimately lead him to his love’s final resting place in the great beyond. Visiting the Shadow World is no easy feat, however. With corrupted creatures inhabiting this mirror dimension, Ti’bi will make friends – and many enemies – along the way while unearthing ancient secrets, none of which were meant for the living to discover.
Updates
Free prologue also available on Steam for side-scrolling platforming adventure set in the afterlife.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 7
Processor: Processador Intel Core i3-9100F
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce 9800GTX+ (1GB)
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 3 GB available space
Additional Notes: 1080p - 16:9 recommended
RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i5
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 560
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 3 GB available space
Additional Notes: 1080p - 16:9 recommended