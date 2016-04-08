LUNA: The Shadow Dust
Developer:
Lantern Studio
Related Links
Developer's website
Platforms:
Android, iPad, iPhone, Linux, Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital February 13, 2020 by Application Systems
Behind the veil of reality, lies an enchanted world. When the world lost its balance, it fell upon a boy to take on an unexpected journey. Entering the ancient tower that stands at the edge of world, accompanied by an unusual animal companion, you must help the boy discover the darkest secret beyond the tower itself.
LUNA: The Shadow Dust is available at:
Walkthrough for LUNA: The Shadow DustStuck in LUNA: The Shadow Dust, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for LUNA: The Shadow Dust and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for LUNA: The Shadow Dust » View all screenshots (36)
Videos for LUNA: The Shadow Dust » View all videos
What our readers think of LUNA: The Shadow Dust
No reader reviews yet... Why don't you share your review?
Game Information