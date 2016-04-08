  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / LUNA: The Shadow Dust (2020) - Game details

LUNA: The Shadow Dust

LUNA: The Shadow Dust - Cover art

Behind the veil of reality, lies an enchanted world. When the world lost its balance, it fell upon a boy to take on an unexpected journey. Entering the ancient tower that stands at the edge of world, accompanied by an unusual animal companion, you must help the boy discover the darkest secret beyond the tower itself.

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

Upcoming Games – February 2020 trailer compilation video preview

Like clockwork, Gamewalker's latest monthly video preview offers a sneak peek of top new adventures to die for in February.

View video preview Feb 3, 2020
EGX Rezzed 2019 round-up Article

EGX Rezzed 2019 round-up

There was adventure aplenty at London's biggest games event, and we journeyed far and wide to be close to the action.

Read more Apr 15, 2019
AdventureX 2018 round-up: Part 1 Article

AdventureX 2018 round-up: Part 1

Our team investigated the annual narrative games convention in London, and now that the dust has settled our three-part report can begin.

Read more Nov 21, 2018

Updates

13 Feb, 2020
LUNA: The Shadow Dust surfaces on Windows and Mac

Fantastical hand-drawn puzzler available now for download on Steam, GOG, Humble and the Mac Store.
9 Jan, 2020
Pre-launch trailer rises for LUNA: The Shadow Dust

Magical hand-painted puzzler coming to Windows, Mac and Linux on February 13th.
7 May, 2019
Demo uncovered for LUNA: The Shadow Dust

Playable sampler of hand-animated puzzler available to download on Windows and Mac on Steam.
15 Mar, 2019
LUNA: The Shadow Dust kicks up new trailer

Point-and-click fantasy adventure with dual character control coming to PC and mobile devices later this year.
7 May, 2016
LUNA ready to shine after Kickstarter success

Stylish dual-protagonist fantasy adventure on track for release next summer.
8 Apr, 2016
LUNA: The Shadow Dust settling in on Kickstarter

Downloadable and browser-based demos available for Eastern-flavoured fantasy adventure.

Walkthrough for LUNA: The Shadow Dust

Stuck in LUNA: The Shadow Dust, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for LUNA: The Shadow Dust and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'LUNA: The Shadow Dust - Screenshot #1
'LUNA: The Shadow Dust - Screenshot #2
'LUNA: The Shadow Dust - Screenshot #3
'LUNA: The Shadow Dust - Screenshot #4
'LUNA: The Shadow Dust - Screenshot #5
'LUNA: The Shadow Dust - Screenshot #6
'LUNA: The Shadow Dust - Screenshot #7
'LUNA: The Shadow Dust - Screenshot #8
'LUNA: The Shadow Dust - Screenshot #9
'LUNA: The Shadow Dust - Screenshot #10
'LUNA: The Shadow Dust - Screenshot #11
'LUNA: The Shadow Dust - Screenshot #12

LUNA: The Shadow Dust launch date trailer

LUNA: The Shadow Dust spring 2019 trailer

LUNA: The Shadow Dust trailer

What our readers think of LUNA: The Shadow Dust

No reader reviews yet... Why don't you share your review?

Post review

Adventure Games by Lantern Studio

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click, Touch
Gameplay Quest
Genre Fantasy
Theme Rescue
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

LUNA: The Shadow Dust by Lantern Studio - Adventure Game

LUNA: The Shadow Dust is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Lantern Studio. LUNA: The Shadow Dust has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click, Touch control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of LUNA: The Shadow Dust, at this time the community has not provided a rating for LUNA: The Shadow Dust.