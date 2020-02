With so many new games coming out these days, it's easy to lose track of them all. But we've got you covered! Our latest trailer compilation highlights just what to expect in the month ahead, which promises a little something for any adventure gamer.

Featured games coming in February:

Beyond Blue

The Suicide of Rachel Foster

Veritas

Lair of the Clockwork God

The Tale of Doris and the Dragon: Episode 2

LUNA: The Shadow Dust