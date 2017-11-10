  • Log In | Sign Up

Veritas

Veritas - Cover art

Having just volunteered to take part in a study conducted by Veritas Industries, you find yourself waking up in a small room with no memory of what happened the day before. All you remember is signing on the bottom line and following some nice men wearing white coats, but they couldn’t have been lying to you, could they? They were doctors, for goodness sake.

Updates

12 Feb, 2020
Veritas available today on PC and mobile devices, honest

First-person 'compact narrative puzzle game' from Glitch Games available now on Windows, Mac, iOS and Android.
24 Oct, 2019
Playable demo and first trailer really here for Veritas

Psychological mystery from the creators of Forever Lost coming February 2020 for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android.
2 Dec, 2017
Truth revealed in announcement details for Veritas

Slideshow-style adventure coming to PC and mobile devices from the creators of Forever Lost.

Adventure Games by Glitch Games

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click, Touch
Gameplay Solitary Exploration
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

