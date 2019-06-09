Ben is a die-hard, old-school LucasArts Adventure fan. His feet never leave the floor, and he’s happiest collecting any old junk he can lay his hands on, in the hopes of combining it all together to solve a satisfying puzzle. His cohort and sidekick Dan has decided there’s no money to be made in Adventure Games any more, so he’s going to be an indie darling platformer instead. You switch between both characters and using their unique abilities together in a race-against-time effort to stop all the Apocalypses happening simultaneously by teaching an old computer about feelings.