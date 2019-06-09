  • Log In | Sign Up

Lair of the Clockwork God

Lair of the Clockwork God - Cover art

Ben is a die-hard, old-school LucasArts Adventure fan. His feet never leave the floor, and he’s happiest collecting any old junk he can lay his hands on, in the hopes of combining it all together to solve a satisfying puzzle. His cohort and sidekick Dan has decided there’s no money to be made in Adventure Games any more, so he’s going to be an indie darling platformer instead. You switch between both characters and using their unique abilities together in a race-against-time effort to stop all the Apocalypses happening simultaneously by teaching an old computer about feelings.

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

Upcoming Games – February 2020 trailer compilation video preview

Like clockwork, Gamewalker's latest monthly video preview offers a sneak peek of top new adventures to die for in February.

View video preview Feb 3, 2020
AdventureX 2019 round-up: Part 2 Article

AdventureX 2019 round-up: Part 1

Like clockwork, dozens of narrative games descended on London, and we were there to tell you all about it.

Read more Nov 13, 2019

Updates

21 Feb, 2020
Launch time arrives for Lair of the Clockwork God

Comedic platforming/adventure hybrid from the creators of Time, Gentlemen, Please! available now on Steam for Windows PC.
31 Jan, 2020
Pre-launch trailer begins countdown for Lair of the Clockwork God

New Ben and Dan platforming/adventure hybrid coming to Windows PC on February 21st.
9 Jun, 2019
Countdown is on until Lair of the Clockwork God is released
New Ben and Dan comic adventure blends traditional adventuring and puzzle-platforming gameplay.

Walkthrough for Lair of the Clockwork God

Stuck in Lair of the Clockwork God, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Lair of the Clockwork God and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad
Gameplay Hybrid - Action, Quest
Genre Adventure, Comedy
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 7 and up
CPU: 2.4Ghz
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: GeForce 8800 equivalent or higher
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Hard Drive: 1 GB
Sound Card: What is this, 1991? Yes a sound card. Onboard is fine.
Additional Notes: If playing on a Laptop, please make sure it has a dedicated gfx card; on-board cards will struggle.

