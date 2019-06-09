Lair of the Clockwork God
Ben is a die-hard, old-school LucasArts Adventure fan. His feet never leave the floor, and he’s happiest collecting any old junk he can lay his hands on, in the hopes of combining it all together to solve a satisfying puzzle. His cohort and sidekick Dan has decided there’s no money to be made in Adventure Games any more, so he’s going to be an indie darling platformer instead. You switch between both characters and using their unique abilities together in a race-against-time effort to stop all the Apocalypses happening simultaneously by teaching an old computer about feelings.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 7 and up
CPU: 2.4Ghz
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: GeForce 8800 equivalent or higher
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Hard Drive: 1 GB
Sound Card: What is this, 1991? Yes a sound card. Onboard is fine.
Additional Notes: If playing on a Laptop, please make sure it has a dedicated gfx card; on-board cards will struggle.