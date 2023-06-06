  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / Games / Baker Street Breakouts: A Sherlockian Escape Adventure (2023) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Baker Street Breakouts: A Sherlockian Escape Adventure

"Baker Street Breakouts" combines the thrill of an Escape Room with the storytelling of an Adventure. Use your superior deduction skills in this story-driven mystery to help Sherlock deducing his way through an old film studio to finally face his arch nemesis Moriarty. Become a Master of Deduction!

Updates

16 Nov, 2023
Sherlock’s New Adventure Unleashed!

Immerse Yourself in a Classic Tale of Mystery and Intrigue with the Latest Sherlockian Escape Adventure Experience
26 Oct, 2023
Demo Released: Baker Street Breakouts

Embark on an Engaging Puzzling Journey with the Famed Detective in the Atmospheric Streets of Victorian London
7 Jun, 2023
Baker Street Breakouts: Unleash Your Inner Detective
Dive into a Sherlock Holmes-inspired escape room adventure game filled with puzzles, riddles, and an engaging storyline.

Walkthrough for Baker Street Breakouts: A Sherlockian Escape Adventure

Stuck in Baker Street Breakouts: A Sherlockian Escape Adventure, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Baker Street Breakouts: A Sherlockian Escape Adventure and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Baker Street Breakouts: A Sherlockian Escape Adventure


Transparent PNG

Baker Street Breakouts: A Sherlockian Escape Adventure - trailer 2

Transparent PNG

Baker Street Breakouts: A Sherlockian Escape Adventure - trailer

What our readers think of Baker Street Breakouts: A Sherlockian Escape Adventure

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Baker Street Breakouts: A Sherlockian Escape Adventure yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by HiSv Studio

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure, Adventure
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style -
Presentation -
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Baker Street Breakouts: A Sherlockian Escape Adventure by HiSv Studio - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Baker Street Breakouts: A Sherlockian Escape Adventure is an adventure game, released in 2023 by HiSv Studio. Baker Street Breakouts: A Sherlockian Escape Adventure has a style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Baker Street Breakouts: A Sherlockian Escape Adventure, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Baker Street Breakouts: A Sherlockian Escape Adventure.
Back to the top