The Suicide of Rachel Foster

Suicide of Rachel Foster, The - Cover art

Ten years ago, the teenager Nicole left the family hotel with her mother after discovering the father having an affair with a her own age girl, Rachel, who eventually committed suicide. She was pregnant. Now that both her parents are dead, Nicole wants to fulfill the last mother’s will to sell the hotel and refund the girl’s relatives, so she comes back with the family’s legal to check the decaying structure. When the weather gets worse she finds herself stuck inside the large mountain lodge and finds support in Irving, a young FEMA agent using one of the first radio telephone ever built. With his help, Nicole starts to investigate a story which hides a mystery far deeper than what people in the valley thought, a story of love and death, where melancholy and nostalgia melt into a thrilling ghost tale.

Updates

19 Feb, 2020
The Suicide of Rachel Foster discovered on Windows PC

First-person mystery set in remote mountain hotel available now on Steam, GOG and Humble; still to come on PS4 and Xbox One.

The Suicide of Rachel Foster trailer

What our readers think of The Suicide of Rachel Foster

Adventure Games by One-O-One Games

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Perspective Mixed
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Solitary Exploration
Genre Horror, Thriller
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

