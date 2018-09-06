  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / Beyond Blue (2020) - Game details

Beyond Blue

Beyond Blue - Cover art

Venture with Mirai and her crew far below the surface of our largely uncharted ocean in an experience that explores the awesome wonder and unbounded mystery that infuses our planet’s beating blue heart.

Originally released as an Apple Arcade exclusive before being more widely released in June 2020.

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

A Month of Movies – Upcoming games February 2020 video preview

Like clockwork, Gamewalker's latest monthly video preview offers a sneak peek of top new adventures to die for in February.

View video preview Feb 3, 2020
EGX Rezzed 2019 round-up Article

EGX Rezzed 2019 round-up

There was adventure aplenty at London's biggest games event, and we journeyed far and wide to be close to the action.

Read more Apr 15, 2019
Gamescom 2018 pic 1 Article

Gamescom 2018 round-up: Part 1

Our multi-part coverage of another busy year in Cologne kicks off with nearly a dozen promising adventures.

Read more Sep 17, 2018

Updates

23 Apr, 2020
Beyond Blue breaches first on Apple Arcade

Exploratory ocean adventure coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One during the week of June 8th, commemorating World Oceans Day.
31 Aug, 2019
Story teaser breaches for Beyond Blue

Ocean exploration adventure will be available in late 2019 on PC and select consoles.
5 Dec, 2018
Beyond Blue emerges with new teaser trailer

In-game "swim-through" of scenic atoll unveiled for upcoming ocean exploration adventure.

Walkthrough for Beyond Blue

Stuck in Beyond Blue, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Beyond Blue and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Beyond Blue - Screenshot #1
'Beyond Blue - Screenshot #2
'Beyond Blue - Screenshot #3
'Beyond Blue - Screenshot #4
'Beyond Blue - Screenshot #5
'Beyond Blue - Screenshot #6
'Beyond Blue - Screenshot #7
'Beyond Blue - Screenshot #8
'Beyond Blue - Screenshot #9
'Beyond Blue - Screenshot #10
'Beyond Blue - Screenshot #11
'Beyond Blue - Screenshot #12

Beyond Blue release date announcement trailer

Beyond Blue story teaser

Beyond Blue gameplay trailer

What our readers think of Beyond Blue

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Beyond Blue yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by E-Line Media

Game Information

Platform Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Solitary Exploration
Genre Adventure
Theme Edutainment
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Beyond Blue by E-Line Media - Adventure Game

Beyond Blue is an adventure game, released in 2020 by E-Line Media. Beyond Blue has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Beyond Blue, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Beyond Blue.