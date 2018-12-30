The Last Campfire
Hello Games
Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
- Digital August 27, 2020 by Hello Games
The Last Campfire is an adventure, a story of a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home. Travel deeper into the lands beyond the dark forest and overcome the adversities before you. Discover beautiful wilderness filled with lost folk, strange creatures and mysterious ruins. Find hope and carry it with you on your Journey to light The Last Campfire.
Updates
Stylish 3D dark fantasy adventure available to purchase on Epic Games Store and respective console download portals.
Dark fantasy adventure from the creator of No Man's Sky 'coming soon' to PC, iOS and consoles.
First details unveiled for fantastical short adventure from the creators of LostWinds.
