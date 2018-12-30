  • Log In | Sign Up

Sol705 campaign
The Last Campfire

Last Campfire, The - Cover art

The Last Campfire is an adventure, a story of a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home. Travel deeper into the lands beyond the dark forest and overcome the adversities before you. Discover beautiful wilderness filled with lost folk, strange creatures and mysterious ruins. Find hope and carry it with you on your Journey to light The Last Campfire.

Updates

27 Aug, 2020
The Last Campfire spreads to PC, consoles and Apple Arcade

Stylish 3D dark fantasy adventure available to purchase on Epic Games Store and respective console download portals.
19 Aug, 2020
First look video with developer commentary highlights The Last Campfire

Dark fantasy adventure from the creator of No Man's Sky 'coming soon' to PC, iOS and consoles.
30 Dec, 2018
The Last Campfire to roar to life in 2019
First details unveiled for fantastical short adventure from the creators of LostWinds.

Walkthrough for The Last Campfire

Stuck in The Last Campfire, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Last Campfire and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

What our readers think of The Last Campfire

There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Last Campfire yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Adventure Games by Hello Games

Game Information

Platform Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download
The Last Campfire by Hello Games - Adventure Game

