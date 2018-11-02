  • Log In | Sign Up

» Home / Games / Omno (2021) - Game details
Omno

Omno is a single-player adventure that will take you through lush forests, across a sun-blasted desert, over a frigid tundra, and even to the clouds with the power of a lost civilisation. On the way you will meet strange creatures, encounter many surprises and maybe make a friend.

Our Review

Scoring System - Editorial Policies
» Read the full review
Available at
Steam Store

Readers rating

3.5 2 5 0 Omno

Good

Average based on 2 ratings
Your rating
Related Articles

Omno review Article

Omno review

Gamers everywhere should give this gorgeous 3D platforming adventure a chance, as it frequently soars above many of its contemporaries.

Review score - 4 Read the review » Oct 25, 2021
Steam Next Fest 2021 Article

Demo round-up for Steam Next Fest

Feast your eyes on this latest collection of upcoming adventure game samplers, available only until June 22nd in the summer Steam festival.

Read more Jun 16, 2021
Gamescom 2020 Article

Gamescom 2020 round-up: Part 1

With gamescom fully online this year, we juggled so many demos that will fill you with happiness that we've had to split our coverage in two.

Read more Sep 3, 2020
Gamescom 2020 Article

Demo round-up from gamescom 2020

This year's show is entirely virtual, which means you can jump the lines and get in on the demo extravaganza this weekend!

Read more Aug 28, 2020

Updates

16 Dec, 2021
Omno glides onto Switch

Port of Jonas Manke's open-world action-adventure available now for download from the Nintendo eShop.
29 Jul, 2021
Omno touches down on PC and consoles

Stunning 3D fantasy adventure traversed by land and air available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One (including Game Pass), with a Switch version due to arrive later this year.
7 Jul, 2021
Release date aired in new Omno trailer

Fantasy adventure explored on foot and by air to launch on PC, PS4, Xbox One (including Game Pass) on July 29th, with Switch to follow later this year.
5 Jun, 2021
New trailer a reminder that Omno is coming this summer

Latest footage showcases 'The Forgotten Lands' in anticipation of upcoming launch on PC and consoles.
29 Mar, 2021
Additional platforms, new trailer discovered for Omno

Fantasy 3D platforming adventure coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One this summer, with a Switch version to follow soon after. 
12 Sep, 2020
Prologue offers first small leap into Omno

Free standalone mini-adventure through 'ancient world of wonders' available to download on Steam.
2 Nov, 2018
Journey to Omno leads through Kickstarter
Atmospheric 3D puzzle-platforming adventure coming to PC next year.

Walkthrough for Omno

Stuck in Omno, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Omno and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Omno


Transparent PNG

Omno – Nintendo Switch release trailer

Transparent PNG

Omno – Nintendo Switch release date trailer

Transparent PNG

Omno release trailer

What our readers think of Omno


Posted by FearlessAdventurer on May 19, 2023
A lovely minimalistic and surreal trip. Reminded me a lot of the Playstation classic Journey - not quite as impressive in the art style, but more interesting in terms of gameplay, since Omni got platforming and puzzle elements which bring in more challenges...
Read the review »

All reviews Post review

Adventure Games by StudioInkyfox

» Omno (series)

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Hybrid - Action, Quest
Genre Adventure
Theme Unique
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Omno by StudioInkyfox - Adventure Game

Omno is an adventure game, released in 2021 by StudioInkyfox. Omno has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have published a review of Omno and rate it as Very good, meanwhile the community rating for Omno is Good.
