Omno is a single-player adventure that will take you through lush forests, across a sun-blasted desert, over a frigid tundra, and even to the clouds with the power of a lost civilisation. On the way you will meet strange creatures, encounter many surprises and maybe make a friend.
Omno IS COMPATIBLE WITH STEAM DECK (Playable)
Developer:
StudioInkyfox
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Releases:
- Digital July 28, 2021 by StudioInkyfox
Walkthrough for OmnoStuck in Omno, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Omno and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Posted by FearlessAdventurer on May 19, 2023
A lovely minimalistic and surreal trip. Reminded me a lot of the Playstation classic Journey - not quite as impressive in the art style, but more interesting in terms of gameplay, since Omni got platforming and puzzle elements which bring in more challenges...
