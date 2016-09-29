Passing away sucks… it turns out, dying can be a real hassle. Before getting your well-deserved rest, you need to travel through Limbo, a place full of bureaucrats that will make you miss your life on Earth. This is exactly where Doris found herself when she first arrived. And now she needs you to help her navigate the vast and confusing hallways of this Management complex in order to find her missing husband, Albert. But you must be careful, because there is a sinister plan taking place that threatens the very existence of reality and Doris may be the only one capable of thwarting it.