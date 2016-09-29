  • Log In | Sign Up

The Tale of Doris and the Dragon: Episode 2

Tale of Doris and the Dragon: Episode 2, The - Cover art

Passing away sucks… it turns out, dying can be a real hassle. Before getting your well-deserved rest, you need to travel through Limbo, a place full of bureaucrats that will make you miss your life on Earth. This is exactly where Doris found herself when she first arrived. And now she needs you to help her navigate the vast and confusing hallways of this Management complex in order to find her missing husband, Albert. But you must be careful, because there is a sinister plan taking place that threatens the very existence of reality and Doris may be the only one capable of thwarting it.

Updates

7 Feb, 2020
The Tale of Doris and the Dragon rears up again with Episode 2 release

Middle installment of point-and-click trilogy set in the afterlife available now for purchase on Steam for Windows, Mac and Linux. 
8 Jan, 2020
The Tale of Doris and the Dragon heating up again in pre-launch trailer

Second installment of pixel art fantasy adventure set in the bureaucratic afterlife coming to Steam on February 7th.
10 Mar, 2017
The Tale of Doris and the Dragon comes to life in gameplay trailer

Second episode of fantasy afterlife trilogy due to arrive this summer.
4 Oct, 2016
The Tale of Doris and the Dragon gets off to roaring start

Afterlife trilogy debuts on multiple platforms; teaser for Episode 2 released.

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click, Touch
Gameplay Quest
Genre Fantasy
Theme Supernatural
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

