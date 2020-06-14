Lost at Sea
Developer:
Studio Fizbin
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Releases:
- Digital July 15, 2021 by Headup Games
What are the most important moments in your life? Lost at Sea is a game about life. It’s about the journey we all take and the monster we all face. On a beautiful island, you will fight death and fear to remember the moments that connect us all and make life worth living for every one of us.
