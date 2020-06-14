  • Log In | Sign Up

Lost at Sea

Lost at Sea - Cover art

What are the most important moments in your life? Lost at Sea is a game about life. It’s about the journey we all take and the monster we all face. On a beautiful island, you will fight death and fear to remember the moments that connect us all and make life worth living for every one of us.

Steam Next Fest 2021 Article

Demo round-up for Steam Next Fest

Feast your eyes on this latest collection of upcoming adventure game samplers, available only until June 22nd in the summer Steam festival.

Read more Jun 16, 2021

Updates

15 Jul, 2021
Lost at Sea now found on PC and next-gen consoles

Studio Fizbin's story-driven island exploration of life available now for Windows, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms.
27 Aug, 2020
New trailer, platforms emerge for Lost at Sea

Surreal narrative adventure from the creators of The Inner World in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X.
15 Jun, 2020
First details discovered for Lost at Sea
First-person 3D 'game about life' from the creators of The Inner World coming to Steam this year.

Walkthrough for Lost at Sea

Stuck in Lost at Sea, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Lost at Sea and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Drama
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Lost at Sea is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Studio Fizbin. Lost at Sea has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Lost at Sea, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Lost at Sea.
