Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Lost Words: Beyond the Page - Cover art

Lost Words is a 2D narrative adventure game where players move words to solve puzzles. The game features a story written by Rhianna Pratchett and ties the narrative into the gameplay in an unusual way, by having the player running on and interacting with words to solve puzzles.

Originally launched exclusively on Google Stadia.

Updates

29 Mar, 2020
Lost Words: Beyond the Page found exclusively on Stadia

Word-based side-scrolling fantasy puzzler coming later to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch. 
3 Mar, 2020
Lost Words: Beyond the Page gameplay video uncovered at PAX

Side-scrolling word-based fantasy puzzler to launch exclusively on Google Stadia for one year beginning March 27th.
23 Jan, 2020
New trailer discovered for Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Word-based, side-scrolling fantasy puzzler written by Rhianna Pratchett coming to PC and consoles this spring. 

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Click-and-drag (mouse)
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Fantasy
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Lost Words: Beyond the Page is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Sketchbook Games. Lost Words: Beyond the Page has a Stylized art style and uses a Click-and-drag (mouse) control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Lost Words: Beyond the Page, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Lost Words: Beyond the Page.