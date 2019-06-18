Lost Words: Beyond the Page
Developer:
Sketchbook Games, Fourth State
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One
Releases:
- Digital March 27, 2020 by Modus Games
Lost Words is a 2D narrative adventure game where players move words to solve puzzles. The game features a story written by Rhianna Pratchett and ties the narrative into the gameplay in an unusual way, by having the player running on and interacting with words to solve puzzles.
Originally launched exclusively on Google Stadia.
