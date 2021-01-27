Song of Farca
Developer:
Wooden Monkeys
Playable prologue on Steam
Platforms:
Linux, Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital July 21, 2021 by Alawar Premium
You are Isabella Song – a hacker PI. Your job is to hack cameras, phones, and computers, as well as question suspects, analyze evidence and draw conclusions. But don’t forget that in Farca city, even criminals can end up victims.
Walkthrough for Song of Farca
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7 SP1
Processor: 2 GHz Dual Core CPU
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 8600 GS, ATI Radeon HD 3470
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Storage: 1 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c Compatible Sound Card with Latest Drivers
Recommended:
OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8 (32/64), Windows 10
Processor: 2.6 Ghz Dual Core CPU
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GT 610, ATI Radeon HD 4650 Series or higher
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Storage: 1 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c Compatible Sound Card with Latest Drivers