  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / Song of Farca (2021) - Game details
Stats pixel

Song of Farca

Song of Farca - Cover art

You are Isabella Song – a hacker PI. Your job is to hack cameras, phones, and computers, as well as question suspects, analyze evidence and draw conclusions. But don’t forget that in Farca city, even criminals can end up victims.

Song of Farca is available at:

GOG

Related Articles

Steam Game Festival 2021 Article

Demo round-up for Steam Game Festival

There's bound to be something to make every adventurer happy in Steam's latest showcase extravaganza, which runs only until February 9th.

Read more Feb 3, 2021

Updates

22 Jul, 2021
Song of Farca now playing on Windows, Mac and Linux

Free prologue for futuristic hacker-based cyberdetective mystery also available on Steam and GOG for Windows PC.
29 Jun, 2021
Song of Farca trailer serves a prelude for next month’s launch

Cyberdetective hacking adventure to launch for Windows, Mac and Linux on Steam on July 21st. 
25 Feb, 2021
Playable prologue offers tune-up for Song of Farca

Full version of futuristic cyberdetective mystery expected out in the third quarter of 2021 on PC.

Walkthrough for Song of Farca

Stuck in Song of Farca, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Song of Farca and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Song of Farca - Screenshot #1
'Song of Farca - Screenshot #2
'Song of Farca - Screenshot #3
'Song of Farca - Screenshot #4
'Song of Farca - Screenshot #5
'Song of Farca - Screenshot #6
'Song of Farca - Screenshot #7
'Song of Farca - Screenshot #8
'Song of Farca - Screenshot #9
'Song of Farca - Screenshot #10
'Song of Farca - Screenshot #11
'Song of Farca - Screenshot #12
Transparent PNG

Song of Farca release trailer

Transparent PNG

Song of Farca teaser #2

Transparent PNG

Song of Farca teaser trailer

What our readers think of Song of Farca

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Song of Farca yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Wooden Monkeys

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Investigative
Genre Thriller
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7 SP1
Processor: 2 GHz Dual Core CPU
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 8600 GS, ATI Radeon HD 3470
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Storage: 1 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c Compatible Sound Card with Latest Drivers

Recommended:
OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8 (32/64), Windows 10
Processor: 2.6 Ghz Dual Core CPU
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GT 610, ATI Radeon HD 4650 Series or higher
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Storage: 1 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c Compatible Sound Card with Latest Drivers

Song of Farca by Wooden Monkeys - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Song of Farca is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Wooden Monkeys. Song of Farca has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Song of Farca, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Song of Farca.
Back to the top