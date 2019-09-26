  • Log In | Sign Up

Dreams are fed by our own desires. They dwell within us after we are born and this is what we call them until they become real. But… have you ever wondered what happens to dreams that never come true? Take on the role of Prieto, who wakes up again and again in the same place. Every time the sun rises, his memories are erased and the next night he returns to the same starting point. But one of the peculiar beings that inhabit a world that would delight Tim Burton reveals to him the key to escape: he must collect enough gypsophila to explore the orb of nightmares while avoiding the devourers of souls.

Related Articles

Steam Game Festival 2021 Article

Demo round-up for Steam Game Festival

There's bound to be something to make every adventurer happy in Steam's latest showcase extravaganza, which runs only until February 9th.

Read more Feb 3, 2021

Updates

29 Jun, 2021
Onirike becomes reality on PC and consoles

Time-looping, third-person 3D platforming adventure available now on Windows, Mac, Xbox One and Switch; coming soon to PS4.
18 Aug, 2020
New trailer arises for Onirike with console announcement

Open-world 3D platforming adventure coming to Windows, Mac, PS4, Xbox One and Switch in the first quarter of 2021.
29 Jan, 2020
Onirike jumps back into view in new trailer

Open world 3D platforming adventure due to arrive on Windows and Mac sometime this summer. 
2 Nov, 2019
First details leap out for Onirike
Genre-defying 3D platforming adventure from the creators of Path to Mnemosyne coming to PC in 2020.

Walkthrough for Onirike

Stuck in Onirike, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Onirike and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Fantasy
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Onirike is an adventure game, released in 2021 by DevilishGames. Onirike has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Onirike, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Onirike.
