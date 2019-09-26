Dreams are fed by our own desires. They dwell within us after we are born and this is what we call them until they become real. But… have you ever wondered what happens to dreams that never come true? Take on the role of Prieto, who wakes up again and again in the same place. Every time the sun rises, his memories are erased and the next night he returns to the same starting point. But one of the peculiar beings that inhabit a world that would delight Tim Burton reveals to him the key to escape: he must collect enough gypsophila to explore the orb of nightmares while avoiding the devourers of souls.