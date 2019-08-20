  • Log In | Sign Up

Little Nightmares II

Little Nightmares II - Cover art

A young boy named Mono is trapped in a world distorted by the humming transmission of a distant Signal Tower. Together with Six, the girl in a yellow raincoat, the pair set out to discover the grim secrets of the world whilst fleeing from the monstrous residents out to capture them.

Updates

13 Jan, 2021
New trailer, console demo found for Little Nightmares II

Sequel to Tarsier Studio's haunting horror game due to arrive on PC and consoles on February 11th.
10 Dec, 2020
Experience some Little Nightmares II in Windows PC demo

Full version of Tarsier's upcoming horror sequel coming to PC and consoles on February 11th.
23 Oct, 2020
Halloween trailer handed out from Little Nightmares II

Pre-orders available now for online-exclusive 'Stay Tuned' bundle including figurines, SteelBook case, art book, soundtrack and more.
28 Aug, 2020
New trailer shines light on Little Nightmares II

Sequel to Tarsier's chilling 2017 horror adventure coming to PC and consoles on February 11, 2021.
20 Aug, 2019
Little Nightmares return in upcoming sequel
New installment of Tarsier's side-scrolling horror adventure coming to PC and consoles.

Walkthrough for Little Nightmares II

Stuck in Little Nightmares II, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Little Nightmares II and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Horror
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) Stealth, Timed events
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Little Nightmares II is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Tarsier Studios. Little Nightmares II has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Little Nightmares II, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Little Nightmares II.
