Little Nightmares II
Developer:
Tarsier Studios
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Releases:
- Digital February 10, 2021 by Bandai Namco
A young boy named Mono is trapped in a world distorted by the humming transmission of a distant Signal Tower. Together with Six, the girl in a yellow raincoat, the pair set out to discover the grim secrets of the world whilst fleeing from the monstrous residents out to capture them.
Game Information