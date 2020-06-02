  • Log In | Sign Up

Dr Livingstone, I Presume?

Dr Livingstone, I Presume? - Cover art

Your name is Henry Stanley. As a New York Herald journalist you’ve been sent to Africa to find the missing traveler and explorer, Dr Livingstone. After many months of searching you’ve managed to reach the village of Ujiji, where you’ve heard you can find elderly white man. Hoping that you have reached your destination, you cross the threshold of the house indicated by the natives.

21 Mar, 2021
Trailer answers launch date question for Dr Livingstone, I Presume?

Africa-based 'inverted escape room' puzzler inspired by true events coming to Steam for Windows PC on May 20th.
19 Oct, 2020
Gameplay trailer tracked down for Dr. Livingstone, I Presume?

Nineteenth century African puzzler wins Fan Favourite vote for Adventuring Games Week at Game Development World Championship.
19 Jun, 2020
Steam Game Festival demo introduces Dr. Livingstone, I Presume?
Escape room-style puzzler set in Africa coming to Windows PC in spring 2021.

Walkthrough for Dr Livingstone, I Presume?

Stuck in Dr Livingstone, I Presume?, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Dr Livingstone, I Presume? and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Dr Livingstone, I Presume? is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Vulpesoft. Dr Livingstone, I Presume? has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Dr Livingstone, I Presume?, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Dr Livingstone, I Presume?.
