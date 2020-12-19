  • Log In | Sign Up

Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood

Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood - Cover art

It’s a new day in the realm of Glome. Sunlight creeps across the land revealing a lush, vibrant world brimming with magick, beauty, and artifacts from a mysterious bygone culture. The Munchkin call this land home, but they share it with the Seven Witches, Tin Knights, talking beasts, fearsome monsters, and trader caravans. Scarlet awakens in this strange land after getting tossed by a tornado. Through a series of unfortunate events, she finds herself in charge of leading a hapless Munchkin troupe through the Wicked Wood to safety. One problem - the cantankerous Black Witch, LeFaba, has a habit of incinerating would-be travelers that detour through her forest. Scarlet may be woefully outmatched, but a hex has her reliving the same day. Can our fledgling pathfinder take up the mantle of the Red Witch and summon the moxie to overcome the disaster that awaits her at every turn?

Related Articles

Steam Game Festival 2021 Article

Demo round-up for Steam Game Festival

There's bound to be something to make every adventurer happy in Steam's latest showcase extravaganza, which runs only until February 9th.

Read more Feb 3, 2021
Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games of February 2021 video preview

A short month doesn't mean a shortage of wicked new adventures, like the ones unearthed for our latest trailer compilation.

View video preview Feb 1, 2021

Updates

20 Jan, 2021
New trailer emerges from Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood

Fantasy time-looping puzzle-adventure to launch on Steam Early Access on February 10th.
22 Dec, 2020
Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood unveiled for PC
Time-looping fantasy adventure from the creators of The Coma series coming next February.

Walkthrough for Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood

Stuck in Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Adventure, Fantasy
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Devespresso Games. Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood.
