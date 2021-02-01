With so many new games coming out these days, it's easy to lose track of them all. But we've got you covered! Our latest trailer compilation by Tamiil highlights just a sampling of what to expect in the month ahead, which promises a little something for any adventure gamer.

Featured games coming in February:

Henry Mosse and the Wormhole Conspiracy

Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood

Little Nightmares II

Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness

Mutropolis