  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness (2021) - Game details

Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness

Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness - Cover art

Mountains of Madness takes place in the world of the master of horror, H.P. Lovecraft. Set in the 1930s, it traces the events narrated in the novel “At The Mountains of Madness”, which tells the story of an expedition of scientists bound for the South Pole only to come across a shocking discovery. This is only the beginning of many incredible and mystifying events that will befall them.

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games of February 2021 video preview

A short month doesn't mean a shortage of wicked new adventures, like the ones unearthed for our latest trailer compilation.

View video preview Feb 1, 2021

Updates

23 Mar, 2021
Mountains of Madness reaches summit with PC launch

Next installment in standalone Chronicle of Innsmouth series available now for download on Steam.
30 Oct, 2018
Kickstarter summoned for Chronicle of Innsmouth sequel

Playable demo available for new adventure based on Lovecraft's "At the Mountains of Madness".
25 Oct, 2018
Chronicle of Innsmouth gets new chapter with Mountains of Madness
Lovecraft-inspired comedy-horror prequel to lauch a Kickstarter on October 30th.

Walkthrough for Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness

Stuck in Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness - Screenshot #1
'Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness - Screenshot #2
'Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness - Screenshot #3
'Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness - Screenshot #4
'Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness - Screenshot #5
'Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness - Screenshot #6
'Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness - Screenshot #7
'Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness - Screenshot #8
'Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness - Screenshot #9
'Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness - Screenshot #10
'Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness - Screenshot #11
'Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness - Screenshot #12
Transparent PNG

Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness launch trailer

Transparent PNG

Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness teaser

What our readers think of Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by PsychoDev

» Chronicle of Innsmouth (series)

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Horror
Theme Licensed properties, Supernatural
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness by PsychoDev - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness is an adventure game, released in 2021 by PsychoDev. Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Chronicle of Innsmouth: Mountains of Madness.
Back to the top