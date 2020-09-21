Almost My Floor
Developer:
Potata Company
Free prologue
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital August 6, 2021 by Potata Company
Almost My Floor is a horror-themed point’n'click adventure. Alex is a real fan of creepy stuff and horror movies, but he never expected to experience it himself just by taking the elevator back home! Can he avoid the madness, rescue his neighbors and deal with the evil he’s up against?
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 7
Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E5200
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce 9800GTX+ (1GB)
Additional Notes: 1080p, 16:9 recommended
RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 7
Processor: Intel Core i5
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 760M
Additional Notes: 1080p, 16:9 recommended