Almost My Floor

Almost My Floor - Cover art

Almost My Floor is a horror-themed point’n'click adventure. Alex is a real fan of creepy stuff and horror movies, but he never expected to experience it himself just by taking the elevator back home! Can he avoid the madness, rescue his neighbors and deal with the evil he’s up against?

Our Review

» Read the full review

Available at

Steam Store

Readers rating

No user ratings found.
Your rating
Related Articles

Almost My Floor review Article

Almost My Floor review

This impressive point-and-click horror/detective adventure is elevated by its stunning comic book art and clever dual-character narrative.

Review score - 4.5 Read the review » Aug 9, 2021
Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games in August 2021 video preview

You're sure to be floored by our latest trailer compilation of promising adventures that are almost here and ready to land.

View video preview Aug 2, 2021

Updates

7 Aug, 2021
Almost My Floor reaches Windows PC

Dual-character point-and-click horror/detective adventure available now for download on Steam.
1 Jun, 2021
Almost My Floor trailer reveals launch day approaching

Hand-painted, point-and-click 'horror detective story' starring two playable characters coming to Steam sometime in August.
6 Oct, 2020
Demo the first stop to Almost My Floor
Hand-painted point-and-click horror adventure coming to Windows PC next February.

Walkthrough for Almost My Floor

Stuck in Almost My Floor, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Almost My Floor and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Almost My Floor launch announcement trailer

Almost My Floor trailer

Almost My Floor announcement teaser

What our readers think of Almost My Floor

Adventure Games by Potata Company

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Horror
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 7
Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E5200
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce 9800GTX+ (1GB)
Additional Notes: 1080p, 16:9 recommended

RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 7
Processor: Intel Core i5
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 760M
Additional Notes: 1080p, 16:9 recommended

Almost My Floor by Potata Company - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Almost My Floor is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Potata Company. Almost My Floor has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have published a review of Almost My Floor and rate it as Excellent, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Almost My Floor.
