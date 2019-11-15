  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / Heal (2020) - Game details

Heal

Heal - Cover art

Lacking text, dialogue or speech, you guide an old man through an abstract 2D world filled with challenging but player-friendly puzzles. The narrative is driven by a strong and obscure atmosphere and has some light horror elements.

Updates

10 Apr, 2020
Heal is now complete with Steam release

Experimental side-scroller dealing with old age available now for download on Windows PC.
21 Nov, 2019
Development of Heal making steady progress
Surreal side-scrolling puzzler from the creator of Distraint coming to PC and mobile devices.

Walkthrough for Heal

Stuck in Heal, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Heal and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Heal - Screenshot #1
'Heal - Screenshot #2
'Heal - Screenshot #3
'Heal - Screenshot #4
'Heal - Screenshot #5
'Heal - Screenshot #6
'Heal - Screenshot #7
'Heal - Screenshot #8
'Heal - Screenshot #9
'Heal - Screenshot #10
'Heal - Screenshot #11

Heal announcement trailer

What our readers think of Heal

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Heal yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

You might also like these adventure games

Adventure Games by Jesse Makkonen

» Distraint (series)

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Horror
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
OS: Windows Vista or later
CPU: Dual Core 2.0 GHz
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: 512 MB card capable of shader 3.0
DirectX: Version 9.0
Hard Drive: 300 MB
Sound Card: DirectX 9c Compliant

Heal by Jesse Makkonen - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Heal is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Jesse Makkonen. Heal has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Heal, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Heal.