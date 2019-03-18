Mutropolis
Developer:
Pirita Studio
Platforms:
Linux, Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital February 18, 2021 by Pirita Studio
A sci-fi archaeological post-apocalyptic adventure. In the 25th century, great humankind achievements, such as the pyramids or Humphrey Bogart’s movies, are completely forgotten. Henry and his nerdy team of archaeologists have been working hard for years on the ground, digging for treasures with the extremely rare hallmark “Made in China” and watching weird Indiana Jones documentaries. Until some dog-looking-god comes to ruin everything.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
PC
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows Vista SP1
CPU: 2 GHz Dual Core
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 3400 Series, Geforce 9400 Series with at least 512 MB VRAM
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Hard Drive: 4 GB
Sound Card: compatible sound card with latest drivers
RECOMMENDED:
OS: Win 7, 8, 10
CPU: 2.6 GHz Dual Core
RAM: 3 GB
Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 4500 Series, Geforce 9400 GT or higher
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Hard Drive: 4 GB
Sound Card: compatible sound card with latest drivers
Mac
MINIMUM:
OS: Mac OSX 10.7
CPU: Intel 2 GHz Dual Core
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 4850 Series, Geforce 130 Series with at least 512 MB VRAM
Hard Drive: 4 GB
Sound Card: 16 bit
RECOMMENDED:
OS: Mac OSX 10.11
CPU: Intel 2.7 GHz Dual Core
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 6970 Series, Geforce 640M GT or higher
Hard Drive: 4 GB
Sound Card: 16 bit
Linux
MINIMUM:
OS: Ubuntu 12.04 (64 Bit only)
CPU: 2 GHz Dual Core
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: Geforce 9400 Series, ATI Radeon HD 4500 Series with at least 512 MB VRAM and proprietary drivers, latest OpenGL driver
Hard Drive: 4 GB
Sound Card: Sound Card with latest drivers
RECOMMENDED:
OS: Ubuntu 14.04 (64 Bit only)
CPU: 2.6 GHz Dual Core
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 5600 Series, Geforce 9400 GT or better with proprietary drivers
Hard Drive: 4 GB
Sound Card: Sound Card with latest drivers