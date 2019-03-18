  • Log In | Sign Up

Mutropolis

Mutropolis - Cover art

A sci-fi archaeological post-apocalyptic adventure. In the 25th century, great humankind achievements, such as the pyramids or Humphrey Bogart’s movies, are completely forgotten. Henry and his nerdy team of archaeologists have been working hard for years on the ground, digging for treasures with the extremely rare hallmark “Made in China” and watching weird Indiana Jones documentaries. Until some dog-looking-god comes to ruin everything.

Mutropolis is available at:

GOG

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games of February 2021 video preview

A short month doesn't mean a shortage of wicked new adventures, like the ones unearthed for our latest trailer compilation.

View video preview Feb 1, 2021
The Big Adventure Event Article

Demo round-up from The Big Adventure Event

The genre is taking over Steam until January 25th, with loads of limited-time demos to check out first-hand.

Read more Jan 22, 2021
Gamescom 2020 Article

Demo round-up from gamescom 2020

This year's show is entirely virtual, which means you can jump the lines and get in on the demo extravaganza this weekend!

Read more Aug 28, 2020
Steam Game Festival - Summer 2020 Article

Demo round-up for Summer Steam Game Festival

There's plenty of adventuring on tap this week, but act now as these downloadable samplers are available only until June 22nd.

Read more Jun 16, 2020
AdventureX 2019 round-up: Part 2 Article

AdventureX 2019 round-up: Part 1

Like clockwork, dozens of narrative games descended on London, and we were there to tell you all about it.

Read more Nov 13, 2019

Updates

21 Jan, 2021
New trailer, launch date unearthed for Mutropolis

Sci-fi point-and-click archeological adventure due to arrive on Windows, Mac and Linux on February 18th.
25 Oct, 2020
Mutropolis: Mars Episodes touches down free on itch.io

First of several planned standalone minigames unveiled ahead of upcoming postapocalyptic archaeological adventure.
21 Mar, 2019
First details dug up from Mutropolis
Comedic sci-fi archeological adventure coming to Windows, Mac and Linux later this year.

Walkthrough for Mutropolis

Stuck in Mutropolis, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Mutropolis and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Mutropolis launch date reveal trailer

Mutropolis trailer

Adventure Games by Pirita Studio

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Adventure, Comedy, Science Fiction
Theme Archeology
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows Vista SP1
CPU: 2 GHz Dual Core
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 3400 Series, Geforce 9400 Series with at least 512 MB VRAM
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Hard Drive: 4 GB
Sound Card: compatible sound card with latest drivers

RECOMMENDED:
OS: Win 7, 8, 10
CPU: 2.6 GHz Dual Core
RAM: 3 GB
Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 4500 Series, Geforce 9400 GT or higher
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Hard Drive: 4 GB
Sound Card: compatible sound card with latest drivers


Mac
MINIMUM:
OS: Mac OSX 10.7
CPU: Intel 2 GHz Dual Core
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 4850 Series, Geforce 130 Series with at least 512 MB VRAM
Hard Drive: 4 GB
Sound Card: 16 bit

RECOMMENDED:
OS: Mac OSX 10.11
CPU: Intel 2.7 GHz Dual Core
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 6970 Series, Geforce 640M GT or higher
Hard Drive: 4 GB
Sound Card: 16 bit


Linux
MINIMUM:
OS: Ubuntu 12.04 (64 Bit only)
CPU: 2 GHz Dual Core
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: Geforce 9400 Series, ATI Radeon HD 4500 Series with at least 512 MB VRAM and proprietary drivers, latest OpenGL driver
Hard Drive: 4 GB
Sound Card: Sound Card with latest drivers

RECOMMENDED:
OS: Ubuntu 14.04 (64 Bit only)
CPU: 2.6 GHz Dual Core
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 5600 Series, Geforce 9400 GT or better with proprietary drivers
Hard Drive: 4 GB
Sound Card: Sound Card with latest drivers

Mutropolis by Pirita Studio - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Mutropolis is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Pirita Studio. Mutropolis has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Mutropolis, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Mutropolis.
