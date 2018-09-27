Teen Earthling Henry Mosse helps his mother Seren operate an interstellar delivery business servicing the outer-worlds. Henry longs to break free of his domestic duties to seek his fortune and fame amongst the Far-Stars! When a too-good-to-be-true business opportunity whisks Seren off to a strange alien resort at the outer fringe of known-space, Henry seizes the opportunity for adventure; stowing himself aboard the family ship to investigate. Together, the Mosses uncover a cosmic conspiracy overseen by the sinister Benedict Wormhole, head of ubiquitous mega-corp, Wormhole Industries.