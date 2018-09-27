  • Log In | Sign Up

Henry Mosse and the Wormhole Conspiracy

Henry Mosse and the Wormhole Conspiracy - Cover art

Teen Earthling Henry Mosse helps his mother Seren operate an interstellar delivery business servicing the outer-worlds. Henry longs to break free of his domestic duties to seek his fortune and fame amongst the Far-Stars! When a too-good-to-be-true business opportunity whisks Seren off to a strange alien resort at the outer fringe of known-space, Henry seizes the opportunity for adventure; stowing himself aboard the family ship to investigate. Together, the Mosses uncover a cosmic conspiracy overseen by the sinister Benedict Wormhole, head of ubiquitous mega-corp, Wormhole Industries.

Updates

4 Feb, 2021
Henry Mosse and the Wormhole Conspiracy pops out on Steam

Hand-painted point-and-click sci-fi adventure available now for download on Windows and Mac.
25 Oct, 2019
Henry Mosse and the Wormhole Conspiracy exposed in new trailer

Cartoon-styled point-and-click sci-fi adventure coming to Windows and Mac in 2020.
9 Oct, 2018
Kickstarter launched for Henry Mosse and the Wormhole Conspiracy

Pre-alpha demo available to download for comedic sci-fi adventure coming to Windows and Mac.
30 Sep, 2018
Henry Mosse and the Wormhole Conspiracy plotting 2019 release
October Kickstarter coming for comic sci-fi adventure for Windows and Mac.

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Comedy, Science Fiction
Theme Conspiracy
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Henry Mosse and the Wormhole Conspiracy by Bad Goat Studios - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Henry Mosse and the Wormhole Conspiracy is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Bad Goat Studios. Henry Mosse and the Wormhole Conspiracy has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Henry Mosse and the Wormhole Conspiracy, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Henry Mosse and the Wormhole Conspiracy.
