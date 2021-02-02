  • Log In | Sign Up

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Chicory: A Colorful Tale - Cover art

The Brush is a one-of-a-kind artifact that can color the world. Naturally, it needs a wielder, a master artist responsible for all colors and for passing the brush down. The current wielder, Chicory, is immensely talented and beloved by all… until all the color in the land vanishes, and her with it! I guess that leaves it up to you, her number one fan, to take up the brush and fill in for her.

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games in June 2021 video preview

Bone up on the most promising adventures set to blossom over the coming month in Tamiil's latest trailer compilation.

View video preview May 31, 2021
Steam Game Festival 2021 Article

Demo round-up for Steam Game Festival

There's bound to be something to make every adventurer happy in Steam's latest showcase extravaganza, which runs only until February 9th.

Read more Feb 3, 2021

Updates

10 Jun, 2021
Chicory: A Colorful Tale draws onto Windows, Mac and PlayStation consoles.

Magical paintbrush adventure from the creator of Wandersong available now for download on Steam and the PlayStation Store.
28 May, 2021
Trailer fills in upcoming launch date for Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Art-themed animal adventure from the creator of Wandersong to launch June 10th on PC and PlayStation platforms.
17 Mar, 2021
Launch target bursts out in Chicory: A Colorful Tale trailer

Magical paintbrush adventure from the creator of Wandersong coming to Windows, Mac, PS4 and PS5 sometime this spring.
17 Feb, 2021
Brush up on Chicory: A Colorful Tale in new trailer

Magical paintbrush adventure from the creator of Wandersong coming to Windows, Mac, and PS4/5 later this year.

Walkthrough for Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Stuck in Chicory: A Colorful Tale, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Chicory: A Colorful Tale and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale release date announcement trailer

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Color the World trailer

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – PlayStation trailer

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Hybrid - RPG
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: 7+
DirectX: Version 9.0
Storage: 512 MB available space

Mac
Minimum:
OS: 10.7+
Processor: 2.4GHz Intel Core 2 Duo or better
Memory: 512 MB RAM
Storage: 500 MB available space

Chicory: A Colorful Tale is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Greg Lobanov. Chicory: A Colorful Tale has a Comic cartoon style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Chicory: A Colorful Tale, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Chicory: A Colorful Tale.
