Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Developer:
Greg Lobanov
Platforms:
Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5
Releases:
- Digital June 10, 2021 by Finji Games
The Brush is a one-of-a-kind artifact that can color the world. Naturally, it needs a wielder, a master artist responsible for all colors and for passing the brush down. The current wielder, Chicory, is immensely talented and beloved by all… until all the color in the land vanishes, and her with it! I guess that leaves it up to you, her number one fan, to take up the brush and fill in for her.
PC
Minimum:
OS: 7+
DirectX: Version 9.0
Storage: 512 MB available space
Mac
Minimum:
OS: 10.7+
Processor: 2.4GHz Intel Core 2 Duo or better
Memory: 512 MB RAM
Storage: 500 MB available space