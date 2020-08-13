Genesis Noir
Developer:
Feral Cat Den
Platforms:
Mac, PC, Switch, Xbox One
Releases:
- Digital March 26, 2021 by Fellow Traveller
A noir adventure spanning time and space. When a love triangle between cosmic beings becomes a bitter confrontation, you’ll witness a gunshot fired by a jealous god—otherwise known as The Big Bang. Jump into the expanding universe and search for a way to destroy creation and save your love.
