Genesis Noir

Genesis Noir - Cover art

A noir adventure spanning time and space. When a love triangle between cosmic beings becomes a bitter confrontation, you’ll witness a gunshot fired by a jealous god—otherwise known as The Big Bang. Jump into the expanding universe and search for a way to destroy creation and save your love.

Steam Game Festival 2021 Article

Demo round-up for Steam Game Festival

There's bound to be something to make every adventurer happy in Steam's latest showcase extravaganza, which runs only until February 9th.

Read more Feb 3, 2021
Gamescom 2020 Article

Demo round-up from gamescom 2020

This year's show is entirely virtual, which means you can jump the lines and get in on the demo extravaganza this weekend!

Read more Aug 28, 2020

Updates

26 Mar, 2021
Genesis Noir begins on Windows, Mac, Xbox One and Switch

Experimental adventure 'seamlessly blends interactive storytelling and generative art into a cosmic tale of romance, black holes and jazz music.'

Walkthrough for Genesis Noir

Stuck in Genesis Noir, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Genesis Noir and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Genesis Noir - Screenshot #1
'Genesis Noir - Screenshot #2
'Genesis Noir - Screenshot #3
'Genesis Noir - Screenshot #4
'Genesis Noir - Screenshot #5
'Genesis Noir - Screenshot #6
'Genesis Noir - Screenshot #7
'Genesis Noir - Screenshot #8
'Genesis Noir - Screenshot #9
'Genesis Noir - Screenshot #10
'Genesis Noir - Screenshot #11
'Genesis Noir - Screenshot #12
Genesis Noir launch teaser

Genesis Noir trailer

Genesis Noir teaser

What our readers think of Genesis Noir

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Genesis Noir yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Adventure Games by Feral Cat Den

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Puzzle, Solitary Exploration
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D, Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Genesis Noir by Feral Cat Den - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Genesis Noir is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Feral Cat Den. Genesis Noir has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Genesis Noir, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Genesis Noir.
