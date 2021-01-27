In My Shadow
Developer:
Playbae
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital April 8, 2021 by Alcon Interactive Group
In My Shadow tells the story of Bella, a young woman who had a fallout with her family years ago. She has received a text message from her father and finds herself struggling to respond. Her childhood memories come to life as shadows on the wall of her house, and you must use those shadows to solve unique puzzles and help Bella try to let go of her past.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7 SP1+
Processor: Intel Core2 Duo E8400, 3.0GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 6000+, 3.0GHz or higher
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: nVidia GeForce 8600 / GT, ATI Radeon HD 2600 XT
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Storage: 2 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers
Recommended:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: 2.4 GHz Quad Core CPU
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 275, ATI Radeon 4770 Series or higher
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 2 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX 11 compatible sound card with latest drivers