  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / In My Shadow (2021) - Game details

In My Shadow

In My Shadow - Cover art

In My Shadow tells the story of Bella, a young woman who had a fallout with her family years ago. She has received a text message from her father and finds herself struggling to respond. Her childhood memories come to life as shadows on the wall of her house, and you must use those shadows to solve unique puzzles and help Bella try to let go of her past.

Related Articles

Steam Game Festival 2021 Article

Demo round-up for Steam Game Festival

There's bound to be something to make every adventurer happy in Steam's latest showcase extravaganza, which runs only until February 9th.

Read more Feb 3, 2021

Updates

9 Apr, 2021
PC launch spotlight shines on In My Shadow

Dual-plane puzzle-platformer dealing with light and dark available now for download on Steam; coming to consoles and mobile devices this summer.
18 Mar, 2021
In My Shadow trailer highlights next month’s launch date

Dual-plane puzzle-platformer dealing with light, shadow, and childhood memories coming to PC on April 8th.
1 Feb, 2021
In My Shadow preparing to emerge later this quarter
Multidimensional puzzle-platformer playing with light and shadow unveiled for Windows PC.

Walkthrough for In My Shadow

Stuck in In My Shadow, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for In My Shadow and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'In My Shadow - Screenshot #1
'In My Shadow - Screenshot #2
'In My Shadow - Screenshot #3
'In My Shadow - Screenshot #4
'In My Shadow - Screenshot #5
'In My Shadow - Screenshot #6
'In My Shadow - Screenshot #7
'In My Shadow - Screenshot #8
'In My Shadow - Screenshot #9
Transparent PNG

In My Shadow release date trailer #2

Transparent PNG

In My Shadow release date trailer

Transparent PNG

In My Shadow teaser trailer

What our readers think of In My Shadow

There haven't been any reader that reviewed In My Shadow yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Playbae

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Hybrid - Action, Puzzle
Genre Drama
Theme Children, Psychological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7 SP1+
Processor: Intel Core2 Duo E8400, 3.0GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 6000+, 3.0GHz or higher
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: nVidia GeForce 8600 / GT, ATI Radeon HD 2600 XT
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Storage: 2 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

Recommended:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: 2.4 GHz Quad Core CPU
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 275, ATI Radeon 4770 Series or higher
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 2 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX 11 compatible sound card with latest drivers

In My Shadow by Playbae - Adventure Game

In My Shadow is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Playbae. In My Shadow has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of In My Shadow, at this time the community has not provided a rating for In My Shadow.
Back to the top