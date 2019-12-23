https://www.google.com/
Geospots – A Carol Reed Mystery
Developer:
MDNA Games
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital February 7, 2020 by MDNA Games
Kevo Walthin, an acquaintance of Carol’s friend Stina, has been reported missing. Kevo is heavily involved in geocaching, an outdoor recreational activity in which participants hide and seek objects at specific locations all over the world. In order to shed light on the chain of events that led up to Kevo’s disappearance, Carol has to travel to numerous geocaching locations he had visited in recent weeks.
Updates
7 Feb, 2020Geospots detected in latest Carol Reed release
Fifteenth game in the Swedish mystery series available now for Windows PC exclusively from developer's website.
24 Dec, 2019Geospots appears on radar for February
First details unveiled for MDNA's upcoming fifteen installment in Carol Reed series.
