Geospots – A Carol Reed Mystery

Geospots – A Carol Reed Mystery - Cover art

Kevo Walthin, an acquaintance of Carol’s friend Stina, has been reported missing. Kevo is heavily involved in geocaching, an outdoor recreational activity in which participants hide and seek objects at specific locations all over the world. In order to shed light on the chain of events that led up to Kevo’s disappearance, Carol has to travel to numerous geocaching locations he had visited in recent weeks.

Updates

7 Feb, 2020
Geospots detected in latest Carol Reed release

Fifteenth game in the Swedish mystery series available now for Windows PC exclusively from developer's website.
24 Dec, 2019
Geospots appears on radar for February
First details unveiled for MDNA's upcoming fifteen installment in Carol Reed series.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Photographic
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Geospots – A Carol Reed Mystery by MDNA Games - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Geospots – A Carol Reed Mystery is an adventure game, released in 2020 by MDNA Games. Geospots – A Carol Reed Mystery has a Photographic style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Geospots – A Carol Reed Mystery, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Geospots – A Carol Reed Mystery.