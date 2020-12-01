Quarantine Diary
Developer:
MDNA Games
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital January 2021 by MDNA Games
Alvin is a 16-year-old loner with a passion for skateboarding. He lives with his mother, who is a stickler for COVID-19 safety procedures. In order to pursue his favorite pastime, Alvin sneaks out at dawn, while his mother works nights. However, when he doesn’t come home one day, his mother finds herself with a lot more than the coronavirus to worry about. Carol is called on to solve this mystery amidst the height of the pandemic, with all the limitations and challenges it entails.
Updates
2 Dec, 2020Next chapter in Carol Reed saga coming in Quarantine Diary
Sixteenth mystery for the British sleuth in Sweden due to arrive on PC in January.
Walkthrough for Quarantine DiaryStuck in Quarantine Diary, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Quarantine Diary and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Quarantine Diary » View all screenshots (20)
Videos for Quarantine Diary » View all videos
No videos for Quarantine Diary available (yet)
What our readers think of Quarantine Diary
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Quarantine Diary yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information