Quarantine Diary

Quarantine Diary - Cover art

Alvin is a 16-year-old loner with a passion for skateboarding. He lives with his mother, who is a stickler for COVID-19 safety procedures. In order to pursue his favorite pastime, Alvin sneaks out at dawn, while his mother works nights. However, when he doesn’t come home one day, his mother finds herself with a lot more than the coronavirus to worry about. Carol is called on to solve this mystery amidst the height of the pandemic, with all the limitations and challenges it entails.

Updates

2 Dec, 2020
Next chapter in Carol Reed saga coming in Quarantine Diary
Sixteenth mystery for the British sleuth in Sweden due to arrive on PC in January.

Walkthrough for Quarantine Diary

Stuck in Quarantine Diary, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Quarantine Diary and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

What our readers think of Quarantine Diary

Adventure Games by MDNA Games

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Mystery
Theme Rescue
Graphic Style Photographic
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

