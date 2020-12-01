Alvin is a 16-year-old loner with a passion for skateboarding. He lives with his mother, who is a stickler for COVID-19 safety procedures. In order to pursue his favorite pastime, Alvin sneaks out at dawn, while his mother works nights. However, when he doesn’t come home one day, his mother finds herself with a lot more than the coronavirus to worry about. Carol is called on to solve this mystery amidst the height of the pandemic, with all the limitations and challenges it entails.