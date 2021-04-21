  • Log In | Sign Up

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, The - Cover art

Set in the late 19th century during Japan’s Meiji Period and England’s Victorian era, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles follows Ryunosuke Naruhodo, and ancestor of Phoenix Wright’s, as he works to sleuth out the truth in witnesses’ testimonies and clear his clients’ names in court. Players will unravel the mysteries behind 10 thrilling cases alongside a zany cast of over-the-top characters – including the local ace detective Herlock Sholmes.

This English translation is a bundle of the two games The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve.

Updates

27 Jul, 2021
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles now courting players

Combined English release of The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve available now for download on PC (Steam), PS4 and Switch.
15 Jun, 2021
Pair of E3 trailers detected for The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

New videos offer in-depth look at 19th century spin-off starring Phoenix Wright's ancestor coming to PC, PS4 and Switch on July 27th. 
21 Apr, 2021
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles to be ushered in July 27th
Collection of ten Victorian-era cases starring ancestor of Phoenix Wright unveiled for PC, PS4 and Switch.

Walkthrough for The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Stuck in The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, Switch
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad
Gameplay -
Genre Mystery
Theme Law enforcement
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

