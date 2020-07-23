Marcella Moon: Saboteurs on the River
Developer:
Renee Hyde
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital September 15, 2020 by Renee Hyde
In Saboteurs on the River, you are invited to Red River Landing in Louisiana to celebrate the Summer Gumbo Festival. However, you learn that all is not well in this tourism hotspot, as there have been a series of strange thefts and accidents around town. Your job will be to figure out who the saboteur is before they escalate things any further.
15 Sep, 2020Marcella Moon: Saboteurs on the River lands on Windows and Mac
Second installment of Nancy Drew-styled indie mystery series available now for download on itch.io
28 Jul, 2020Marcella Moon rushing towards Saboteurs on the River
Second installment in new Nancy Drew-style detective series coming to PC on September 15th.
