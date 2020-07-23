  • Log In | Sign Up

Marcella Moon: Saboteurs on the River

Marcella Moon: Saboteurs on the River - Cover art

In Saboteurs on the River, you are invited to Red River Landing in Louisiana to celebrate the Summer Gumbo Festival. However, you learn that all is not well in this tourism hotspot, as there have been a series of strange thefts and accidents around town. Your job will be to figure out who the saboteur is before they escalate things any further.

Updates

15 Sep, 2020
Marcella Moon: Saboteurs on the River lands on Windows and Mac

Second installment of Nancy Drew-styled indie mystery series available now for download on itch.io
28 Jul, 2020
Marcella Moon rushing towards Saboteurs on the River
Second installment in new Nancy Drew-style detective series coming to PC on September 15th.

Walkthrough for Marcella Moon: Saboteurs on the River

Stuck in Marcella Moon: Saboteurs on the River, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Marcella Moon: Saboteurs on the River and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Investigative
Genre Mystery
Theme Whodunit
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download
Marcella Moon: Saboteurs on the River by Renee Hyde

