  Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill (2020)

Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill

Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill - Cover art

Marcella Moon works as a freelance journalist from Portland, Oregon, but enjoys solving crimes in her spare time. Her latest investigation promises to be her biggest yet when she heads off to Ireland to investigate the disappearance of famous writer, Amelia Goldstone. Many theories abound, so Marcella will need to explore Irish culture and mythology and talk to the locals in order to solve this first-person slideshow mystery.

PC release on June 16, 2020. Will release on Mac at a later date.

Updates

15 Jun, 2020
Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill detected on Steam

Nancy Drew-style indie mystery adventure available now for download on Windows PC. 
28 May, 2020
Marcella Moon mystery set to rise on June 16th
Nancy Drew-styled point-and-click adventure unveiled for Windows PC.

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Investigative
Genre Mystery
Theme Whodunit
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Renee Hyde. Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill.