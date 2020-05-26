Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill
Developer:
Renee Hyde
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital June 15, 2020 by Renee Hyde
Marcella Moon works as a freelance journalist from Portland, Oregon, but enjoys solving crimes in her spare time. Her latest investigation promises to be her biggest yet when she heads off to Ireland to investigate the disappearance of famous writer, Amelia Goldstone. Many theories abound, so Marcella will need to explore Irish culture and mythology and talk to the locals in order to solve this first-person slideshow mystery.
PC release on June 16, 2020. Will release on Mac at a later date.
Updates
15 Jun, 2020Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill detected on Steam
Nancy Drew-style indie mystery adventure available now for download on Windows PC.
28 May, 2020Marcella Moon mystery set to rise on June 16th
Nancy Drew-styled point-and-click adventure unveiled for Windows PC.
Walkthrough for Marcella Moon: Secret on the HillStuck in Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill » View all screenshots (5)
What our readers think of Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information