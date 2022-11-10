  • Log In | Sign Up

Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken

What dreams are made of is the stuff of nightmares in this new point-and-click adventure. Delve deep into realms both fantastical and terrifying, and use the power of lucid dreaming to solve puzzles, explore, and contend with eerie adversaries in your search for the brother you thought had died.

10 Nov, 2022
Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken

Amy's brother is dead. She thought she knew everything about him until she found his journals. Now she's not so sure. Could he really be alive in some other world?

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Psychological, Supernatural
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken by scriptwelder

Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by scriptwelder. Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken.
