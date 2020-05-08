The Medium
Developer:
Bloober Team
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
PC, Xbox Series X
Releases:
- Digital January 28, 2021 by Bloober Team
Become a medium living in two different worlds: the real one and the spirit one. Haunted by the vision of a child’s murder, you travel to an abandoned hotel resort, which many years ago became the stage of an unthinkable tragedy. There you begin your search for difficult answers.
The Medium is available at:
Walkthrough for The MediumStuck in The Medium, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Medium and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for The Medium » View all screenshots (10)
Videos for The Medium » View all videos
What our readers think of The Medium
There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Medium yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information