The Medium

Medium, The - Cover art

Become a medium living in two different worlds: the real one and the spirit one. Haunted by the vision of a child’s murder, you travel to an abandoned hotel resort, which many years ago became the stage of an unthinkable tragedy. There you begin your search for difficult answers.

The Medium is available at:

Updates

28 Jan, 2021
The Medium now connected to PC and Xbox Series X

Dual-character, dual-reality horror adventure from Bloober Team available now for download.
5 Jan, 2021
Lengthy gameplay video foreshadows upcoming launch of The Medium

New dual-world horror adventure from Bloober Team coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S on January 28th.
24 Nov, 2020
The Medium heats up with new trailer

Bloober Team's upcoming dual-reality psychological thriller to arrive on PC and Xbox Series X/S on January 28th.
25 Sep, 2020
The Medium communicates rage through latest trailer

New horror adventure from Bloober Team coming to PC and Xbox Series X to arrive during holiday season later this year.
2 Sep, 2020
Behind-the-scenes video feature unveils more of The Medium

Dual-reality horror adventure from Bloober Team cinubg to PC and Xbox Series X before the end of this year.
23 Jul, 2020
Dual realities unveiled in The Medium trailer

New Bloober Team thriller allows simultaneous split-screen experience of physical and spirit world dimensions.
9 May, 2020
First details summoned from The Medium
New psychological horror adventure from Bloober Team coming to PC and Xbox Series X later this year.

Walkthrough for The Medium

Stuck in The Medium, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Medium and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'The Medium - Screenshot #1
'The Medium - Screenshot #2
'The Medium - Screenshot #3
'The Medium - Screenshot #4
'The Medium - Screenshot #5
'The Medium - Screenshot #6
'The Medium - Screenshot #7
'The Medium - Screenshot #8
'The Medium - Screenshot #9
'The Medium - Screenshot #10

The Medium launch trailer

The Medium live action trailer

The Medium – RTX trailer

What our readers think of The Medium

There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Medium yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Game Information

Platform PC, Xbox Series X
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Horror
Theme Psychological, Supernatural
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Medium by Bloober Team - Adventure Game

The Medium is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Bloober Team.
