You are Tasi Trianon, waking up deep in the desert of Algeria. Days have passed. Where have you been? What did you do? Where are the others? Retrace your journey, pull together the fragments of your shattered past; it is your only chance to survive the pitiless horror that threatens to devour you. While you struggle to make your way through a desolate landscape, you must also grapple with your own hopes, fears, and bitter regrets. And still you must continue, step by step, knowing that if you fail you will lose everything.