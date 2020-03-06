  • Log In | Sign Up

Amnesia: Rebirth

Amnesia: Rebirth - Cover art

You are Tasi Trianon, waking up deep in the desert of Algeria. Days have passed. Where have you been? What did you do? Where are the others? Retrace your journey, pull together the fragments of your shattered past; it is your only chance to survive the pitiless horror that threatens to devour you. While you struggle to make your way through a desolate landscape, you must also grapple with your own hopes, fears, and bitter regrets. And still you must continue, step by step, knowing that if you fail you will lose everything.

Amnesia: Rebirth is available at:

GOG

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games of October 2020 video preview

If you're uncertain what's ahead, this month's trailer compilation is a reminder of the promising adventures coming soon that we know you'll love.

View video preview Oct 2, 2020

Updates

20 Oct, 2020
Amnesia: Rebirth delivered on PC and PS4

Horror sequel by Frictional Games available for download today on Steam, Epic, GOG and the PlayStation Store.
2 Oct, 2020
Gameplay trailer a chilling reminder of upcoming Amnesia: Rebirth

Five-minute video offers first in-game view of Frictional's latest horror adventure due October 20th.
15 Sep, 2020
Launch date delivered in Amnesia: Rebirth trailer

Next installment in Frictional's acclaimed horror adventure series coming to PC and PS4 on October 20th.
6 Mar, 2020
Amnesia returns this year in Rebirth
Third game in Frictional's acclaimed horror series coming to PC and PS4 this fall.

Walkthrough for Amnesia: Rebirth

Stuck in Amnesia: Rebirth, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Amnesia: Rebirth and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Amnesia: Rebirth launch trailer

Amnesia: Rebirth story and environments trailer

Amnesia: Rebirth gameplay reveal trailer

What our readers think of Amnesia: Rebirth


Posted by SamuelGordon on Oct 22, 2020

It's not the second coming..


Oh boy, they really dropped the baby on this one. You play as a pregnant woman, kicking ass and having a second child after the first one died a horrible death. YES, do not play this game if you are an antinatalist, the life cliches i had to swallow were...
Read the review »

Adventure Games by Frictional Games

» Amnesia (series)

» Penumbra (series)

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC, PlayStation 4
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Solitary Exploration
Genre Horror
Theme Psychological, Supernatural
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) Stealth
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Amnesia: Rebirth by Frictional Games - Adventure Game

