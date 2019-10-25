Mundaun
Developer:
Hidden Fields
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Releases:
- Digital March 16, 2021 by Hidden Fields
After learning of your grandfather’s mysterious death in a fire, you travel to Mundaun for the first time since childhood. You will soon discover that something old and diabolical is haunting the remaining inhabitants. The quest to find out the meaning behind these sinister events takes you on an odyssey up Mundaun mountain in the Alps, from steep meadows across stony fields to the snow-covered peak.
