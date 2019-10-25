  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / Mundaun (2021) - Game details

Mundaun

Mundaun - Cover art

After learning of your grandfather’s mysterious death in a fire, you travel to Mundaun for the first time since childhood. You will soon discover that something old and diabolical is haunting the remaining inhabitants. The quest to find out the meaning behind these sinister events takes you on an odyssey up Mundaun mountain in the Alps, from steep meadows across stony fields to the snow-covered peak.

Mundaun is available at:

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games of March 2021 video preview

In just a matter of minutes, this month's trailer compilation of of promising releases is sure to leave you feeling happy about what's in store.

View video preview Mar 1, 2021

Updates

16 Mar, 2021
Mundaun development peaks with PC and console release

Pencil-sketched 3D mountain adventure available now for download on Windows, PS4 and Xbox platforms; coming next month to Switch.
12 Jan, 2021
Mundaun gets expedited launch date, behind-the-scenes dev diary

Bi-weekly 'making of' series for folklore-inspired mountain adventure begun ahead of March 16th release.
3 Dec, 2019
Mundaun climbing towards late 2020 release
Hand-pencilled horror adventure in the Swiss Alps unveiled for PC and Xbox One.

Walkthrough for Mundaun

Stuck in Mundaun, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Mundaun and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Mundaun - Screenshot #1
'Mundaun - Screenshot #2
'Mundaun - Screenshot #3
'Mundaun - Screenshot #4
'Mundaun - Screenshot #5
'Mundaun - Screenshot #6
'Mundaun - Screenshot #7
'Mundaun - Screenshot #8
'Mundaun - Screenshot #9
'Mundaun - Screenshot #10
'Mundaun - Screenshot #11
'Mundaun - Screenshot #12
Transparent PNG

Mundaun launch trailer

Transparent PNG

Mundaun trailer

What our readers think of Mundaun

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Mundaun yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Hidden Fields

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Horror
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Mundaun by Hidden Fields - Adventure Game

Mundaun is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Hidden Fields. Mundaun has a Stylized art style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Mundaun, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Mundaun.
Back to the top