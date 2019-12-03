Mundaun climbing towards late 2020 release

Mountains are better known for their scenic beauty than their terrifying horrors, but in indie developer Hidden Fields' upcoming Mundaun, players will get to experience both at once.

The game is named after the mountain upon which it's set, thrusting players into the role of a man whose grandfather has mysteriously died in a fire. Returning to Mundaun for the first time since you were a child, you will soon come to realize that "something old and diabolical is haunting the remaining inhabitants." In order to get to the bottom of the "sinister events" taking place here, including your grandfather's death, you will explore a range of "areas full of secrets to discover, survive hostile encounters, drive vehicles, fill your inventory and solve a variety of hand-crafted puzzles."



Mundaun is a first-person 3D adventure with one major difference from its many contemporaries: a "unique greyscale aesthetic thanks to hand-pencilled textures." As you roam "from steep meadows across stony fields to the snow-covered peak" in an "alpine world where reality and myth intertwine," you will meet a variety of "eccentric" characters who "have their own obscure spoken language." Helping you navigate the rugged terrain will be "vehicles such as sleighs and hay loaders," but along the way you must beware the potentially dangerous creatures wandering the landscape with you.

Researched on location in the developer's native Switzerland, Mundaun was originally conceived in 2014 and will take another year yet to complete, projecting to launch on Steam for Windows and Mac in November 2020, along with a console version for Xbox One. To follow its progress in the meantime, be sure to check out the official website for additional information.