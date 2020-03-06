Amnesia returns this year in Rebirth

It's been a decade since Frictional Games first caused us to stock up on clean underwear for Amnesia: The Dark Descent, and seven since The Chinese Room took up the mantle in A Machine for Pigs. But just when you thought it was safe to come out again at night, now Frictional is back with the announcement of Amnesia: Rebirth due out later this year.

Although set in the same universe as The Dark Descent, Rebirth puts players in the first-person shoes of a new character named Tasi Trianon, who awakens "deep in the desert of Algeria." With no memory, of course, of the fates of your companions or what's happened to bring you here, you must now attempt to "pull together the fragments of your shattered past; it is your only chance to survive the pitiless horror that threatens to devour you." As you traverse the "desolate landscape" before you, expect to be confronted by your own "hopes, fears, and bitter regrets. And still you must continue, step by step, knowing that if you fail you will lose everything."



As with its predecessors, the new game is a free-roaming 3D adventure...only be careful where you roam! Through exploration you'll begin to learn more about the history of this place, solving a variety of puzzles along the way, but as you undertake this "harrowing journey through devastation and despair, personal terror and pain, while exploring the limits of human resilience," you will soon find you're not alone. Stalking you are "horrific creatures" whose sole purpose is to "feed off your terror." Not only must you "use your wits and understanding of the world to escape them," you must also "remain calm in the face of unimaginable terror" and "carefully manage your limited resources, both physical and mental" in order to survive.

There is no firm release date for Amnesia: Rebirth just yet, but the game is on track to be launched on the PlayStation 4 and Steam for PC sometime before the end of the year. To follow its progress in the coming months, be sure to check out the official website.