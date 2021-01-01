Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games of January 2021 video preview
With so many new games coming out these days, it's easy to lose track of them all. But we've got you covered! Our latest trailer compilation by Tamiil highlights just a sampling of what to expect in the month ahead, which promises a little something for any adventure gamer.
Featured games coming in January:
MADE: Interactive Movie
Woodsalt
NoseBound
ENCODYA
The Medium
