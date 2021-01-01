  • Log In | Sign Up

MADE: Interactive Movie – 01. Run away!

MADE: Interactive Movie – 01. Run away! - Cover art

One day, JURI gets kidnapped and wakes up in dark basement. Desperately seeking her way to escape, JURI runs into a random guy who is indeed another hostage. And someone is chasing them! Who kidnapped them and why? Would they be able to survive?

'MADE: Interactive Movie – 01. Run away! - Screenshot #1
'MADE: Interactive Movie – 01. Run away! - Screenshot #2
'MADE: Interactive Movie – 01. Run away! - Screenshot #3
'MADE: Interactive Movie – 01. Run away! - Screenshot #4
'MADE: Interactive Movie – 01. Run away! - Screenshot #5
'MADE: Interactive Movie – 01. Run away! - Screenshot #6
'MADE: Interactive Movie – 01. Run away! - Screenshot #7
'MADE: Interactive Movie – 01. Run away! - Screenshot #8

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective -
Control -
Gameplay -
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Live Action
Presentation Full motion video
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

