Woodsalt

Woodsalt - Cover art

On the planet of Nu-Terra, 1000 years after Earth was evacuated during chaotic natural disasters and an attack by giant creatures, you control Emcy, an Earth-born man who is awakened from stasis into a new city in a bubble where they wait for a signal to return back home. But not everybody is as eager to return. Civil unrest grows in the city through a conspiracy to keep humanity from leaving, all the while Emcy is plagued by visions and messages from an unknown voice that nobody else can see or hear.

Updates

26 Jan, 2021
Woodsalt shakes loose on Steam

Choice-driven conspiracy adventure set on colonized human planet available now for download on Windows and Mac. 
9 Jan, 2021
Woodsalt to spread on Windows and Mac later this month
Futuristic choice-driven narrative adventure available on January 26th for download on Steam; coming in future to Switch.

Game Information

Platform PC, Switch
Perspective Third-Person
Control -
Gameplay -
Genre Drama, Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

System Requirements
OS: Windows 10 / iOS 9.0 or higher
Processor: Core i3
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: Graphics card with DX10 (shader model 4.0) capabilities
Storage: 5 GB available space

Woodsalt is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Team Woodsalt. Woodsalt has a Stylized art style and uses a control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Woodsalt, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Woodsalt.
