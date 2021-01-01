On the planet of Nu-Terra, 1000 years after Earth was evacuated during chaotic natural disasters and an attack by giant creatures, you control Emcy, an Earth-born man who is awakened from stasis into a new city in a bubble where they wait for a signal to return back home. But not everybody is as eager to return. Civil unrest grows in the city through a conspiracy to keep humanity from leaving, all the while Emcy is plagued by visions and messages from an unknown voice that nobody else can see or hear.