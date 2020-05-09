First details summoned from The Medium

The sick and twisted minds – and we mean that in the best possible way – at Bloober Team are at it again. After not one but two different horror adventures released in 2019 (Blair Witch, Layers of Fear 2), the indie Polish developer is now setting its sights on its "largest and most ambitious project to date" called The Medium.

The game's eponymous medium is Marianne, a woman who is trapped "living and interacting across two worlds: the real, and the spirit world." Marianne is haunted by visions of a child's murder, so she determines to "travel to an abandoned hotel resort, which many years ago became the stage of an unthinkable tragedy." Given her paranormal abilities, however, Marianne's search for "difficult answers" will allow her to "see more clearly that there's no one simple truth to what others perceive. Nothing is what it seems, everything has another side."



The Medium is described as a "tension-fueled, psychological horror game built around a central motif: how your perspective changes your perception." The game will feature the same photorealistic free-roaming presentation of its predecessors, but as an added bonus, the action here will be accompanied by an original "dual" score composed by Akira Yamaoka of Silent Hill fame, as well as Bloober Team’s own Arkadiusz Reikowski, promising "truly unique atmospheres across both worlds."

While it's still too early for a specific release date, The Medium is due to be launched on Steam for Windows PC near the end of this year, along with a console version for Xbox Series X. To follow its progress in the meantime, drop by the official website to learn more.