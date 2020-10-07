Blair Witch – Oculus Quest Edition
Developer:
Bloober Team
Platforms:
Oculus Quest
Releases:
- Digital October 29, 2020 by Bloober Team
Discover the true fear that lies in the Black Hills Forest in Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition, a new version of the Blair Witch story built specifically for VR. It is a story-driven, psychological horror game where users experience first-hand the toll that fear can take on the mind through an original story inspired by the cinematic lore of Blair Witch.
Updates
29 Oct, 2020Blair Witch lives on in Oculus Quest Edition
Bloober Team's 2019 horror adventure rebuilt for VR with exclusive new content; coming soon to additional VR platforms.
