  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
Advertisement
  »   Home  /  Games  / Blair Witch – Oculus Quest Edition (2020) - Game details

Blair Witch – Oculus Quest Edition

Blair Witch – Oculus Quest Edition - Cover art

Discover the true fear that lies in the Black Hills Forest in Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition, a new version of the Blair Witch story built specifically for VR. It is a story-driven, psychological horror game where users experience first-hand the toll that fear can take on the mind through an original story inspired by the cinematic lore of Blair Witch.

Updates

29 Oct, 2020
Blair Witch lives on in Oculus Quest Edition

Bloober Team's 2019 horror adventure rebuilt for VR with exclusive new content; coming soon to additional VR platforms.

Walkthrough for Blair Witch – Oculus Quest Edition

Stuck in Blair Witch – Oculus Quest Edition, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Blair Witch – Oculus Quest Edition and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Blair Witch – Oculus Quest Edition - Screenshot #1
'Blair Witch – Oculus Quest Edition - Screenshot #2
'Blair Witch – Oculus Quest Edition - Screenshot #3
'Blair Witch – Oculus Quest Edition - Screenshot #4
'Blair Witch – Oculus Quest Edition - Screenshot #5
'Blair Witch – Oculus Quest Edition - Screenshot #6

Blair Witch – Oculus Quest Edition launch trailer

Blair Witch – Oculus Quest Edition announcement trailer

What our readers think of Blair Witch – Oculus Quest Edition

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Blair Witch – Oculus Quest Edition yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Bloober Team

» Blair Witch (series)

» Layers of Fear (series)

Game Information

Platform Oculus Quest
Perspective First-Person
Control Motion Control
Gameplay Solitary Exploration
Genre Horror
Theme Psychological, Supernatural
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Blair Witch – Oculus Quest Edition by Bloober Team - Adventure Game

Blair Witch – Oculus Quest Edition is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Bloober Team. Blair Witch – Oculus Quest Edition has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Motion Control control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Blair Witch – Oculus Quest Edition, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Blair Witch – Oculus Quest Edition.