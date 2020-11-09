You are Dan, a member of a special corporate-funded police unit called Observers. Having received a cryptic message from his estranged son, the hero delves into the seedy underbelly of the city, where only horror and madness await. As an Observer, you will need to use your augmentations to gather information, interrogate and hack into the twisted minds of criminals and victims alike. Explore the boundaries of humanity and face the consequences of stepping beyond our limits.