  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
Advertisement
  »   Home  /  Games  / Observer – System Redux (2020) - Game details

Observer – System Redux

Observer – System Redux - Cover art

You are Dan, a member of a special corporate-funded police unit called Observers. Having received a cryptic message from his estranged son, the hero delves into the seedy underbelly of the city, where only horror and madness await. As an Observer, you will need to use your augmentations to gather information, interrogate and hack into the twisted minds of criminals and victims alike. Explore the boundaries of humanity and face the consequences of stepping beyond our limits.

Enhanced remake features 4K resolution, upgraded textures, new animations, models and effects, plus new story content.

Our Review

Scoring System - Editorial Policies
» Read the full review

Available at

Steam Store
GOG
  Affiliate links

Readers rating

No user ratings found.
Your rating
Log in or Register to post ratings.

Related Articles

Observer review Article

>observer_ review

A horrific future has rarely looked so good in this intense, richly atmospheric cyberpunk mystery.

Review score - 4 Read the review » Nov 17, 2017

Walkthrough for Observer – System Redux

Stuck in Observer – System Redux, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Observer – System Redux and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Observer – System Redux - Screenshot #1
'Observer – System Redux - Screenshot #2
'Observer – System Redux - Screenshot #3
'Observer – System Redux - Screenshot #4
'Observer – System Redux - Screenshot #5
'Observer – System Redux - Screenshot #6
'Observer – System Redux - Screenshot #7
'Observer – System Redux - Screenshot #8
'Observer – System Redux - Screenshot #9

Observer – System Redux launch trailer

Observer – System Redux new features trailer

Observer – System Redux trailer

What our readers think of Observer – System Redux

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Observer – System Redux yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Horror, Mystery, Science Fiction
Theme Cyberpunk
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Observer – System Redux by Bloober Team - Adventure Game

Observer – System Redux is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Bloober Team. Observer – System Redux has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have published a review of Observer – System Redux and rate it as Very good, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Observer – System Redux.