Observer – System Redux
Developer:
Bloober Team
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X
- Digital November 10, 2020 by Bloober Team
You are Dan, a member of a special corporate-funded police unit called Observers. Having received a cryptic message from his estranged son, the hero delves into the seedy underbelly of the city, where only horror and madness await. As an Observer, you will need to use your augmentations to gather information, interrogate and hack into the twisted minds of criminals and victims alike. Explore the boundaries of humanity and face the consequences of stepping beyond our limits.
Enhanced remake features 4K resolution, upgraded textures, new animations, models and effects, plus new story content.
Game Information